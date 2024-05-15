Helldivers 2 Is The Fastest Selling PlayStation Game Ever

Helldivers 2 has been in the middle of many crossfires with the game forcing players to sign up for a Sony PlayStation account, to then rewinding back on that statement after many where boycotting the game from there. A unique way that PCGamer has been looking at the numbers for the game is that there are a total of more Helldivers than there are people in Sweden currently.

The game Helldivers has officially sold well over 12 milion copies of the game since the release of it back in February. The CEO of the developers for the game, Johan Pilestedt, has been the one using Sweden’s population as a example to show the success of Helldivers 2, which is also due to Arrowhead being a Swedish Studio as well.

Sony has also stated in the financial results so far for 2023 that Helldivers 2 is one of the “biggest PC hit titles to date.” Even though Helldivers has had a very rocky start, it has still been one that is being very successful and still making milions of sales even after the boycott that didn’t seem to last very long before it was fixed.

While there hasn’t been a complete breakdown of the games sales, it is still interesting exactly how many sold and how they are comparing the success to Swedens. While Helldivers 2 might not be for everyone, the game is avaliable on PlayStation 5 and also PC, with cross-play avaliable to those who choose to play with friends that might be on another platform.