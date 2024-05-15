Mario Kart Server Crashes Lossing Its Last 3DS Players

Nintendo’s 3DS and Wii U online servers recently shut down as the consoles are becoming older and Nintendo is working on their next-gen console as we speak, releasing before April 2025. After the shut down, many players stayed in the servers even after the time it would go down to help the servers live on as long as they could. Now, it has been many weeks and many players were still left…at least until this situation happened.

According to GamesRadar a grand total of 13,151 races were done in Mario Kart 7 before its last one was done. But now, things are becoming a lot more intense as there are only a total of four servers standing after a player’s 3DS crashed.

This has been a very planned challenge that players had prepared for since the planned shut down of the Nintendo Network on April 8 for both Wii U and 3DS. Two players who have the usernames of Fishguy6564 and Marioiscool246 made two bots that could race in Mario Kart 7 for as long as possible. These two were the last ones to be left in the 3DS servers as one player who was left in Pokemon XY player was lost.

On May 13, Marioiscool246’s 3DS officially crashed, the console froze when the racers got to Luigi’s Mansion race track. This information is sad as we now know the last servers have went down for the 3DS, and the last online races have been raced for Mario Kart 7.