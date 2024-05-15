The Price For Asus Rog Ally X Might Have Just Been Leaked

The Asus Rog Ally has been one of the best handheld mini computer consoles set to date, however it is time for the next model to release. With the new Steam Deck with OLED screens is out, it makes sense that it is also time for Asus to release their new Ally. In a recent trailer, the company showed off some things for the new Asus Rog Ally X, but it didn’t talk about how much it might cost.

Now, leaks are rolling out about how much the console might costs. According to GamesRadar and a leak that was posted onto Twitter, the console will cost about $799 which is almost $200 more than the first one.

ASUS ROG Ally X

7" FHD 1080p 120 Hz

AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme

1TB SSD

Black

$799 — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) May 12, 2024

The leak goes on to continue to outline that the console will have 1TB SSD inside of it, which would save a lot of buyers from having to open up their console and put one in themselves which could risk a mistake. The next one is also rumored to be black inside of white as the first one was.

With this price being a bit high for a lot of people, it is possible the console will see sales later on if it does end up costing that price. Like now, the first one is avaliable for only $400 which isn’t as intense as it was at launch. We can also hope Asus will fix the problem where micro SD cards were getting burned up by the console. We will have to wait and see what is next for the console.