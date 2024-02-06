Rumor: MSI Claw Release Date Is Scratched Down To April

We have a new rumor about the highly anticipated MSI Claw, but it’s likely not news you wanted to hear.

As reported by PCGamesN, the device may now be releasing in April 2024, instead of March. This is what they had to say:

“As it stands, the MSI Claw A1M release date looks set to be Monday, April 1, 2024. This is according to Spanish online retailer PC Components, who have both Intel Core Ultra 7 models up for sale with prices and a delivery date of between April 1-2.”

To be clear, the A1M is the name of all three upcoming models of the MSI Claw. This seems to be the name assigned to the first generation of the device, with future versions of the device still called the MSI Claw, with new model names assigned to them.

The MSI Claw differentiates itself from the ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and even the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch, by going with Intel’s Meteor Lake CPUs, paired with their first portable ready generation of integrated Arc graphics.

Casual observers, and even some hardcore PC gamers, may dismiss the choice of Intel, but those people are likely not updated. These Meteor Lake chips can and do outperform both the Z1 Extreme and 7840U CPUs from AMD, in desktop and laptop settings.

Now, we don’t really have to go into the finer details here, but you can read this Ars Technica report from last September to learn how much Intel has changed and improved their chips and the way they manufacture them.

That report is significant here, as it brings up a point that may explain the reason for this possible delay. The complicated new processes and designs may have improved the quality of Intel’s products, but they may also be facing issues with being able to supply them.

So, as much as MSI may want to jump into the market of gaming handheld PCs, they may have had to delay those plans by just a little bit, to get enough chip supply for their new handhelds. That long wait may turn out to be worthwhile, as Intel’s deeper experience making energy efficient chips for laptops than AMD may also reflect itself in the portable gaming sphere.

It also bears pointing out that Intel jumping into this market means they would be competing on a new front vs both AMD and Nvidia, whose contract with Nintendo is likely rock solid for their next console. Having all three chip makers competing here would be a boon for the market overall, as they will prod each other to push the tech farther in the coming years.