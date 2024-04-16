Overwatch Players Are Shocked As They Get Banned For Cussing

Overwatch 2 has been banning players after some were caught cussing and now players are very confused. However, what is odd about this is players have swore in Overwatch for many years, but now players are being banned for it suddenly which has many shocked when they can’t get into their accounts.

Upon players connecting customer service about their suspended accounts, Blizzard customer service is telling people that they never allowed cursing by saying “profanity has never been allowed in our games.”

Everyone slowly started to learn about this after the first banned user went on Twitter according to GameRadars+ to share that apparently any profanity and inappropriate language will result in players being suspended from the game. One user who kept having the problem of their account being punished asked customer service why this issue kept happening and customer service responded saying that, “Profanity isn’t allowed.” See full statement below.

“This would be for profanity. Specifically liberal use of F-bombs in chat. Profanity isn’t allowed in our games. Not explicitly, not abbreviated, not masked or misspelled.” In another chat with another user, they stated that “F-Bomb in any form are not acceptable.”

Overwatch 2 does not allow or promote any type of profanity, inappropriate language, or cursing in their game according to Blizzard‘s customer service, making it now official that if you cuss in their games, you will be punished, suspended, or could risk being ban.

Overwatch 2 is free-to-play on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.