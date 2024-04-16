1000xRESIST Scheduled to Release on May 9

The experimental narrative title 1000xRESIST finally has a release date. The debut game from Sunset Visitor, a team comprised of mostly Asian-diaspora creators from non-gaming backgrounds in dance, music, film, and visual arts, is set to come to PC and Nintendo Switch on May 9.

Check out the artistic trailer—and gorgeous soundtrack—below.

“1000xRESIST is a project born from an eclectic set of inspirations, including the games of Yoko Taro (NieR: Automata), the anime of Hideaki Anno (Evangelion) and Satoshi Kon (Paprika), and the theatre of Robert Wilson (Einstein on the Beach),” reads an overview from publisher Fellow Traveller.

“In 1000xRESIST, players will experience a unique and complex story covering themes of identity, racism, and intergenerational trauma, delivered with engrossing narrative twists and turns and elements of psychological horror. Shifting between third-person and first-person gameplay and interlaced with visual novel storytelling, this thrilling narrative experience offers more than 10 hours of playtime, featuring over 15,000 lines of fully voiced dialogue from a talented cast of Asian-Canadian actors, and a stunning soundtrack from two composers.

1000xRESIST is a dark and gripping thriller, set in a far dystopian future where humanity has been extinguished by a disease spread by the arrival of a mysterious alien race known only as the “Occupants.” The sole survivor is a teenage girl named Iris, who is not only immune, but impossibly immortal.

In the millennium since this devastating calamity, Iris has created a new society of her own clones who live underground in hiding from the Occupants and their ever-present disease. These clones call themselves Sisters and each one has an assigned function and purpose. They worship Iris as their deity, the ALLMOTHER.

You play as a sister called Watcher. Your role in 1000xRESIST is to relive and interpret the memories of the ALLMOTHER through a process called Communion, with the help of a floating companion named Secretary. But when one of your Communions is interrupted by a horrifying revelation, the weight of a thousand-year-old lie falls upon your shoulders to conceal or unveil.”

Check out 1000xRESIST on Nintendo Switch and PC on May 9.