Fortnite: How to get the Ship in a Bottle Mythic

Pirates of the Caribbean is the latest crossover to hit Fortnite and it allows you to live out your pirate dreams. It has brought a ship to the map, new items to the loot pool, and a themed event which allows you to unlock some cursed cosmetics. One new weapon that has joined Fortnite thanks to the collaboration is a Ship in a Bottle Mythic. The battle royale has seen an array of Mythics over the course of its lifetime, but the Ship in a Bottle is up there with one of the most powerful.

As the name suggests, Ship in a Bottle contains a small ship covered in green liquid. When unleashed, the ghastly ship will grow in size and destroy anything in its path.

More Fortnite guides

Destruction from the seven seas

The Ship in a Bottle Mythic can be found inside the chests that spawn at the Shipwreck Shallows point of interest. However, this area of the map will likely be highly populated with enemy players exploring the update and trying to get their hands on the Ship in a Bottle, too.

If you don’t find what you’re looking for while looting, you can buy the Mythic from the Captain Jack Sparrow NPC. He can be found on land, west of Shipwreck Shallows and he will hand over the weapon in exchange for 200 gold bars.

When you activate the Ship in a Bottle, you can use it to dive into opponents and structures. In fact, it does a huge amount of damage to buildings, allowing you to break open your opponent’s hiding spots. In addition, you can use weapons in your inventory while riding the ship and become an even bigger threat.

Now you know how to get the Ship in a Bottle Mythic weapon in Fortnite, you can set sail in your next match.