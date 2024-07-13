Fortnite: How to get the Wastelander’s Revenge Glider

If you need to stock up on V-Bucks, now is the perfect time as redeeming a physical Fortnite V-Bucks card will grant you a Wastelander’s Revenge Glider, perfect for the Wrecked season.

There are four buying options when it comes to V-Bucks cards, 1,000 V-Bucks, 2,800 V-Bucks, 5,000 V-Bucks, or 13,500 V-Bucks, all increasing in price.

How to get the Wastelander’s Revenge Glider in Fortnite

To add the glider to your locker, you must redeem a V-Bucks card between July 15 and August 11, 2024. The full rundown of when the promotion will be active in your part of the globe can be found, below:

Pacific Time: July 14 at 5pm – August 10 at 5pm

July 14 at 5pm – August 10 at 5pm Eastern Time: July 14 at 8pm – August 10 at 8pm

July 14 at 8pm – August 10 at 8pm Coordinated Universal Time (UTC): July 15 at 12am – August 11 at 12am

July 15 at 12am – August 11 at 12am British Summer Time: July 15 at 1am – August 11 at 1am

July 15 at 1am – August 11 at 1am Central European Time: July 15 at 2am – August 11 at 2am

July 15 at 2am – August 11 at 2am Japan Standard Time: July 15 at 9am – August 11 at 9am

July 15 at 9am – August 11 at 9am Australian Eastern Time: July 15 at 10am – August 11 at 10am

July 15 at 10am – August 11 at 10am New Zealand Standard Time: July 15 at 12pm – August 11 at 12pm

Similarly, the glider is only available to claim in the following regions:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Canada

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Netherlands

New Zealand

Portugal

Spain

United Kingdom

United States

Physical V-Bucks cards can be bought from a variety of stores and claimed via the Fortnite V-Bucks website. Also, the promotion applies to every platform, but V-Bucks redeemed on Nintendo Switch with V-Bucks cards can only be used on Nintendo Switch. V-Bucks received on a platform that supports Fortnite Shared Wallet allows your V-Bucks to be used across other platforms that support Fortnite Shared Wallet which are PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Android, and Cloud Gaming services.

When you redeem the code on the back of your V-Bucks card between July 15 and August 11, 2024, the Wastelander’s Revenge Glider will automatically be added to your Fortnite locker.