LEGO Fortnite: What is Expert Mode?

The stakes have never been higher.

A LEGO Fortnite update has dropped new modes, so you can now take on a fresh challenge along with your regular Survival and Sandbox worlds. As the name suggests, Expert mode is not for faint-hearted LEGO Fortnite players.

Although you can adjust certain settings before creating a world, this is the first time difficulty modes have been added to the LEGO section of the game.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: Where to Find Slurp Cactus and its Function | Fortnite: All Ranked Quests and Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get Nuka Cola | Fortnite: How to get Fallout T-60 Power Armor Skins | Fortnite: How to get Nitro and its Function | Fortnite: All Jumpstart Quests | Chapter 5 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get Nitro Fists | Fortnite: How to get all Mythic Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get the War Bus | Fortnite: All Vehicle Mods and Their Functions | Chapter 5 Season 3 | Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 3 | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft and Use an Essence Table | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Rough and Cut Ruby | LEGO Fortnite: How to Make Animal Treats |

Do you have what it takes to become a LEGO Fortnite Expert?

The stakes are heightened by the fact that losing all your hearts while playing on Expert mode will permanently eliminate you from that world.

Playing on this setting bumps up the difficulty of the survival experience. Expect to encounter creatures infected by a “storm,” alongside other creatures who haven’t been infected. These Storm-Wild enemies deal more damage to your character, have greater health, and move faster than regular enemies. Those enemies that aren’t impacted by the storm will still be stronger in Expert than any other mode.

Here’s a full list of Storm-Wild enemies that appear in Expert mode:

Storm-Wild Blaster

Storm-Wild Bone Wolf

Storm-Wild Brute

Storm-Wild Frost Brute

Storm-Wild Frost Roller

Storm-Wild Frost Scorpion

Storm-Wild Frost Wolf

Storm-Wild Hermit Crab

Storm-Wild Sand Brute

Storm-Wild Sand Roller

Storm-Wild Sand Scorpion

Storm-Wild Sand Spider

Storm-Wild Sand Wolf

Storm-Wild Scorpion

Storm-Wild Skeleton

Storm-Wild Scoundrels

Storm-Wild Spider

Storm-Wild Stone Roller

Storm-Wild Wild Wolf

A lot of risk does come with reward and in LEGO Fortnite, this is presented in the form of trophies that are tied exclusively to Expert mode. Each trophy and the requirements to earn them are detailed, below:

Grasslands Trophy : Defeat a Storm-Wild Brute in the Grasslands, then interact with a Level 10 Grasslands Village.

: Defeat a Storm-Wild Brute in the Grasslands, then interact with a Level 10 Grasslands Village. Dry Valley Trophy : Defeat a Storm-Wild Sand Brute, then interact with a Level 10 Dry Valley Village.

: Defeat a Storm-Wild Sand Brute, then interact with a Level 10 Dry Valley Village. Frostlands Trophy: Defeat a Storm-Wild Frost Brute, then interact with a Level 10 Frostlands Village.

Now you know all about the Expert mode, you’re better equipped to take on the challenge when it debuts on June 13, 2024.