Fortnite: How to get Nitro and its Function

Vehicular villains have had a huge impact on Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. There are new weapons and vehicles, more ways to heal, and you can even play as a Wastelander by levelling up the battle pass. From time to time, Epic Games will introduce new mechanics in the form of liquids such as FlowBerry and Slap Splash. Now, Nitro is here and it’s having a huge impact on the way the Wrecked season plays out.

To get your hands on Nitro Splashes, loot chests and keep your eye on the ground loot. If you want to increase your chances of finding the item, landing at a Hot Spot gives the opportunity to open more chests. Hot Spots are gold points of interest on the map. Nitro Barrels are also scattered across the island, usually at vehicle service stations.

Fortnite is better when Nitro-fied

Nitro can be applied to vehicles and players to provide the following temporary bonuses.

Vehicles:

Driving speed increase

Explosive ramming power that deals damage and knockback (must be driving at a sufficient speed)

Fuel consumption decrease

Buff to attached attack mods

Player:

Movement speed increase

Explosive bashing power that deals damage, knockback, and allows you to bust through builds (must be moving at a sufficient speed)

Stamina consumption decrease for a longer sprint

Reload speed increase

Fall damage immunity

To go under the influence of Nitro, simply throw down a Nitro Splash at your feet to cover yourself or at a vehicle to cover a car. As for Nitro Barrels, smashing into them will cause them to burst and release the Nitro.

Nitro can give you a huge boost, especially if you’re battling it out against players who aren’t under the effect. Remember, the perks Nitro grant are temporary, so you may want a few doses of Nitro Splash in your inventory.