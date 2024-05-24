Fortnite: All Vehicle Mods and Their Functions | Chapter 5 Season 3

The vast Wasteland is a product of a sandstorm that has hit the Fortnite map going into Chapter 5 Season 3. To navigate these conditions, new vehicles have rolled out and they’ve been made more powerful than ever. That’s thanks to the return of vehicle mods and there are six of them to kick off the new season.

Weapon mods have featured in battle royale modes in previous seasons, with Cow Catchers and Chonkers Off-Road Tires returning from the vault. However, vehicles have never had this much customization before, with up to three different mods able to be placed on a car at once.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 3 | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft and Use an Essence Table | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Rough and Cut Ruby | Fortnite: Where to Find Imperial Roadblocks | Location Guide | Fortnite Festival: How to get the Cantina Jam Track | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Macrobinoculars | Fortnite Rocket Racing: How to Unlock Free Star Wars Cosmetics | Fortnite: How to Unlock the Free AWR Pack Back Bling | Fortnite: How to Rescue Chewbacca and get the Mythic Wookiee Bowcaster | LEGO Fortnite: All New Animals and Where to Find Them | Farm Friends Update | LEGO Fortnite: How to Make Animal Treats | Fortnite: How to get the Billie Eilish Skin | LEGO Fortnite: How to Tame Animals |

Vehicle mods are back in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Here are all the weapon mods and their functions once they’re equipped to your vehicle. Some are only valuable if you’re running as a team.

Machine Gun Turret (roof slot): Allows a squad mate to fire a machine gun from the vehicle while someone else drives.

(roof slot): Allows a squad mate to fire a machine gun from the vehicle while someone else drives. Grenade Launcher Turret (roof slot): Allows your squad to fire explosive grenades.

(roof slot): Allows your squad to fire explosive grenades. Spiked Bumper (front bumper slot): Deal more damage to players and objects on impact.

(front bumper slot): Deal more damage to players and objects on impact. Cow Catcher (front bumper slot): Boost your ramming power and pack your vehicle with extra armor.

(front bumper slot): Boost your ramming power and pack your vehicle with extra armor. Bulletproof Tires (tires slot): Indestructible tires

(tires slot): Indestructible tires Chonkers Off-Road Tires (tires slot): Make your vehicle more viable when driving off-road

To get mods for your vehicle, all you have to do is visit a Vehicle Mod Box which can be found across the Wastleland and at gas stations. A symbol will be on the box, indicating what attachment is inside.

Only one mod can be placed in each slot, but if you want to replace a mod or your existing one is low health, you can do just that. In addition, your car will still lose health as it takes hits, but you can use a Repair Torch to get back up to scratch.

The return of vehicles mods could be just the beginning, as more may roll out as the season progresses.