LEGO Fortnite: How to get Rough and Cut Ruby

LEGO Fortnite brought a new dynamic to Epic Games’ universe in the form of a unique survival adventure which has a whole host of items for you to craft. As you raise your Village Level, even more possibilities will be at your fingertips. If you’re at a high Village Level, the chances are that you’re thinking about gems, including Rough and Cut Ruby.

Your LEGO Fortnite world is home to a variety of precious gemstones. If you’re embarking on a journey to find Ruby for the first time, or you’re struggling, this guide will tell you everything you need to know about obtaining the resource.

Where to find Rough Ruby in LEGO Fortnite

To find Ruby, you need to prepare yourself to take on the heat of the Lava Caves in the Dry Valley biome. This type of cave is the only location where Ruby has a chance to spawn. Once you’ve made your way inside a Lava Cave, search for large, dark red colored spots dotted randomly on the walls and floors. Keep in mind that Ruby may not appear on the interior of every Lava Cave, so you might have to spend some time exploring.

When you find some Ruby, you will need to mine it using a pickaxe that is ranked Rare or higher in quality. Lower rarity tools simply won’t do when you’re acquiring precious gems such as Ruby.

Transitioning to Cut Ruby

Freshly mined Ruby is known as Rough Ruby and if you want to turn it into Cut Ruby, there’s still some work to be done.

Place a Gem Cutter in your Village and insert Rough Ruby into it in order to produce Cut Ruby. The crafting recipe for a Gem Cutter is as follows:

20 Marble Slabs

5 Rough Amber

5 Sand Claws

3 Sand Shells

Adding Cut Ruby to your inventory will unlock more items for you to craft and progress your LEGO Fortnite world.