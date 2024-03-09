Fortnite: All Medallions and Their Abilities | Chapter 5 Season 2

The power of the Gods has trickled into medallions.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is here, introducing fans to a new Greek God theme. Medallions are back, but the powers from above have influenced them with new abilities.

Medallions will be marked on the map at all times during a match, but different abilities are tied to each one. Knowing exactly what they do can help you decide which medallions you want to go for.

Every Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 medallion and their function

Here are all the medallions that are available to collect, as well as the powers you’ll gain from them:

Aspect of Combat – Infuses ranged weapons with increased damage. Obtained by eliminating Ares at the Brawler's Battleground point of interest.

Aspect of Agility – Gain charges of Underworld Dash over time for quick bursts of mobility. Obtained by eliminating Cerberus at the Grim Gate point of interest.

Aspect of Siphon – Grants healing siphon effect on enemy eliminations. Obtained by eliminating Hades at The Underworld point of interest.

Following suit from last season, picking up a medallion will reveal your location on the map for all players to see. Medallions are stackable and the more you pick up, the more precise your position will be marked on the map. However, the trade-off is that you’ll get access to the powerful abilities listed above.

Since there are less medallions on the island compared to last season, there’s a chance that more may be added in the near future. Only time will tell as Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 continues to progress.