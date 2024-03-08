Fortnite: All New Weapon Mods | Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is here, with a whole host of new weaponry to try out. Weapon mods made their way into Fortnite last season and due to their popularity, Epic Games has decided that they’re here to stay. Alongside the weapon mods fans have become used to are new options and here are all the details on their function and how to add them to your gun.

All kinds of powerful weapons and abilities have been introduced by Olympus, but the Gods didn’t forget about weapon mods, too. The Thermal Scope and Speedgrip can now be equipped to your favorite weapons, allowing you to enhance your gameplay.

Two new weapon mods debut in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

The Thermal Scope mod can be attached to any scoped weapon. By aiming down sight, you’ll find that the mod more than doubles the scope view and has a thermal effect you can toggle on or off. Having thermal vision is useful for picking off players who may be hiding out of plain sight, such as in the bushes.

With the Speedgrip mod, you’ll experience faster moving speed while aiming. Gunfights will be more fluid and snapping onto opponents will be a breeze.

Following suit of Chapter 5 Season 1, weapon mods can be attached to your guns at Mod Benches. However, these benches have moved over to new Weapon Bunkers which will unlock in the middle of a match. These Weapon Bunkers are likely to be highly contested, so make sure you’re ready to fight your way inside.

Now you know the ins and outs of the Thermal Scope and Speedgrip weapon mods, you’re ready to customise your arsenal in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.