Rise of the Ronin Trophy List Has Been Revealed

Rise of the Ronin‘s trophies have been revealed.
As shared by PowerPyx, you can read the trophy list below.
The trophies contain story spoilers, and seem to arrive at various skill levels. Powerpyx does note that most of them can be done at any skill level, but you are likely to be at a higher level for trophies that can be earned in later parts of the game. That certainly seems to reflect an emphasis on story, though we’re sure Team Ninja did not make this title easy.
Without further ado, you can read the trophies below.
Rise of the Ronin trophy
- Obtained all trophies.
Flying the Nest trophy
- Cleared the Prologue.
Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises trophy
- Learned that your Blade Twin is still alive.
Infiltrate the Prison Complex trophy
- Made your way to Shoin Yoshida.
A Happy Memory trophy
- Took a photograph at the request of Taka Murayama.
Black Ships, Long Shadows trophy
- Cleared Chapter 1.
Meeting Kaishu Katsu trophy
- Spoke with Kaishu Katsu at the Sumida River.
A Show for the Shogun trophy
- Learned the identity of the mysterious samurai at the duel.
Strange Bedfellows trophy
- Brokered a truce between the Roshigumi and the Choshu clan.
Cities of Darkness trophy
- Cleared Chapter 2.
The Satsuma-Choshu Alliance trophy
- Persuaded Takamori Saigo.
The Battle of Toba-Fushimi trophy
- Brought the Battle of Toba-Fushimi to an end.
A Veiled Edge’s Future trophy
- Sealed the fate of your Blade Twin.
The Dawn of a New Japan trophy
- Cleared Chapter 3.
Threads of Fate trophy
- Established your first bond.
One Good Turn Deserves Another trophy
- Gave your first gift.
Veiled Vow trophy
- Started your first romantic relationship.
Fateful Encounter trophy
- Achieved your first L.v 4 Personal Bond.
Home Sweet Home trophy
- Achieved your first Lv. 3 Area Bond.
Collector trophy
- Earned your first Completion Reward.
Good to Go trophy
- Upgraded your armor, weapon and sub-weapon.
Transfer of Power trophy
- Performed your first Bond Transfer.
Resonance trophy
- Equipped four or more pieces of equipment with the same set bonus for the first time.
Fresh Start trophy
- Remodeled your longhouse for the first time.
Traveling Through Time trophy
- Retried a mission for your first time using the Testament of the Soul.
Striver’s License trophy
- Received the highest rank (Master) at the dojo.
Horseback Hero trophy
- Received the highest rank (Master) in horseback archery.
Winged Warrior trophy
- Received the highest rank (Master) in gliding training.
Firearm Genius trophy
- Received the highest rank (Master) in firearms training.
Cheater Beater trophy
- Caught 5 cheaters while playing Odds and Evens.
Style Guru trophy
- Mastered three combat styles.
A Jack of Trade is a Master of All trophy
- Mastered one of the four stat types.
Contraption Creator trophy
- Conducted Technology Development 15 times.
Shadow Stalker trophy
- Succeeded in carrying out 100 assassinations.
Keeper of the Peace trophy
- Defeated 50 fugitives.
Fancy Meeting You Here trophy
- Had 50 Chance Encounters.
Moneybags trophy
- Saved 150,000 sen.
Well-Rounded Ronin trophy
- Reached Level 55.
Friendly Neighborhood Ronin trophy
- Completed all Bond Missions.
Social Climber trophy
- Took part in missions with all available allies.
Martial Arts Maniac trophy
- Defeated enemies using every weapon.
Sightseer trophy
- Completed all photograph spots.
Cats Over All trophy
- Collected all cats.
Solitary Ronin trophy
- Completed all mission without allies.
Life Saver trophy
- Complete a No-Kill Mission’s objectives.
Tears of a Blue Demon trophy
- Managed to beat the Blue Demon aboard the Black Ship.
Midnight Crossing trophy
- Completed an optional ronin mission with the “Midnight” difficulty setting enabled.
The Greater Opportunity trophy
- Saved Shinsaku Takasugi’s life.
Farewell, Black Cat trophy
- Saved Soji Okita’s life.
Twilight Fencer trophy
- Saved Ryoma Sakamoto’s life.
Dive of the Ronin trophy
- Glided from the elevated deck at Kiyomizudera Temple.
Rise of the Ronin is releasing exclusively on the PlayStation 5 on March 22, 2024.