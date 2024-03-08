Rise of the Ronin Trophy List Has Been Revealed

Most of the trophies seem to be achievable at any skill level.

Rise of the Ronin‘s trophies have been revealed.

As shared by PowerPyx, you can read the trophy list below.

The trophies contain story spoilers, and seem to arrive at various skill levels. Powerpyx does note that most of them can be done at any skill level, but you are likely to be at a higher level for trophies that can be earned in later parts of the game. That certainly seems to reflect an emphasis on story, though we’re sure Team Ninja did not make this title easy.

Rise of the Ronin trophy

Obtained all trophies.

Flying the Nest trophy

Cleared the Prologue.

Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises trophy

Learned that your Blade Twin is still alive.

Infiltrate the Prison Complex trophy

Made your way to Shoin Yoshida.

A Happy Memory trophy

Took a photograph at the request of Taka Murayama.

Black Ships, Long Shadows trophy

Cleared Chapter 1.

Meeting Kaishu Katsu trophy

Spoke with Kaishu Katsu at the Sumida River.

A Show for the Shogun trophy

Learned the identity of the mysterious samurai at the duel.

Strange Bedfellows trophy

Brokered a truce between the Roshigumi and the Choshu clan.

Cities of Darkness trophy

Cleared Chapter 2.

The Satsuma-Choshu Alliance trophy

Persuaded Takamori Saigo.

The Battle of Toba-Fushimi trophy

Brought the Battle of Toba-Fushimi to an end.

A Veiled Edge’s Future trophy

Sealed the fate of your Blade Twin.

The Dawn of a New Japan trophy

Cleared Chapter 3.

Threads of Fate trophy

Established your first bond.

One Good Turn Deserves Another trophy

Gave your first gift.

Veiled Vow trophy

Started your first romantic relationship.

Fateful Encounter trophy

Achieved your first L.v 4 Personal Bond.

Home Sweet Home trophy

Achieved your first Lv. 3 Area Bond.

Collector trophy

Earned your first Completion Reward.

Good to Go trophy

Upgraded your armor, weapon and sub-weapon.

Transfer of Power trophy

Performed your first Bond Transfer.

Resonance trophy

Equipped four or more pieces of equipment with the same set bonus for the first time.

Fresh Start trophy

Remodeled your longhouse for the first time.

Traveling Through Time trophy

Retried a mission for your first time using the Testament of the Soul.

Striver’s License trophy

Received the highest rank (Master) at the dojo.

Horseback Hero trophy

Received the highest rank (Master) in horseback archery.

Winged Warrior trophy

Received the highest rank (Master) in gliding training.

Firearm Genius trophy

Received the highest rank (Master) in firearms training.

Cheater Beater trophy

Caught 5 cheaters while playing Odds and Evens.

Style Guru trophy

Mastered three combat styles.

A Jack of Trade is a Master of All trophy

Mastered one of the four stat types.

Contraption Creator trophy

Conducted Technology Development 15 times.

Shadow Stalker trophy

Succeeded in carrying out 100 assassinations.

Keeper of the Peace trophy

Defeated 50 fugitives.

Fancy Meeting You Here trophy

Had 50 Chance Encounters.

Moneybags trophy

Saved 150,000 sen.

Well-Rounded Ronin trophy

Reached Level 55.

Friendly Neighborhood Ronin trophy

Completed all Bond Missions.

Social Climber trophy

Took part in missions with all available allies.

Martial Arts Maniac trophy

Defeated enemies using every weapon.

Sightseer trophy

Completed all photograph spots.

Cats Over All trophy

Collected all cats.

Solitary Ronin trophy

Completed all mission without allies.

Life Saver trophy

Complete a No-Kill Mission’s objectives.

Tears of a Blue Demon trophy

Managed to beat the Blue Demon aboard the Black Ship.

Midnight Crossing trophy

Completed an optional ronin mission with the “Midnight” difficulty setting enabled.

The Greater Opportunity trophy

Saved Shinsaku Takasugi’s life.

Farewell, Black Cat trophy

Saved Soji Okita’s life.

Twilight Fencer trophy

Saved Ryoma Sakamoto’s life.

Dive of the Ronin trophy

Glided from the elevated deck at Kiyomizudera Temple.

Rise of the Ronin is releasing exclusively on the PlayStation 5 on March 22, 2024.