Hogwarts Legacy to Get Free Summer Update

Chandler Wood, Avalanche Software’s community manager, is telling Hogwarts Legacy fans to look forward to the upcoming free summer update—but also to manage their expectations.

A sweeping adventure taking place in the world of Harry Potter, Hogwarts Legacy went on to become the best-selling game of 2023. During its early-access period, it became the most-watched single-player game of all time on Twitch.

“We are thrilled that you are all excited for the free update to Hogwarts Legacy this summer. We love seeing all the guesses and hopes for what will be part of this update, and while we are not ready to talk about it yet, I do want to set some expectations for what we are working on,” Wood wrote in a post on X.

“Our original wording of ‘additional updates and features for the game’ was very intentional. This update is a small way of us showing appreciation to our players for the amazing reception to the game.”

While it’s unclear what the update will contain, many are speculating that it will largely focus on quality-of-life updates and improvements including a New Game+ mode.

Despite the massive success of the Avalanche Software release, Warner Bros. announced this week that it would be focusing largely on live service games going forward, prompting outrage from fans of the company’s many popular AAA titles.

“Our focus is on transforming our biggest franchises from largely console and PC based with three-four year release schedules to include more always on gameplay through live services, multiplatform and free-to-play extensions with the goal to have more players spending more time on more platforms,” said Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav in an interview last fall.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available to play on PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.