Nintendo Switch Gets New FaeFarm Update

Fae Farm is a beautiful, fun, and adorable farming simulator that allows players to be able to have their very own farm filled with fairies and other mystical creatures. Not only is that one of the greatest parts of the game overall, but players can also be able to invite their friends over and host a farm with them.

The game is available on the Nintendo switch and just recently it got a pretty massive update. The launch of the game was a bit rocky considering many thought the price of the game wasn’t matching up to the quality of the experience. However, updates keep making the game better and better which just might be its saving grace honestly.

Fae Farm has officially gotten some DLC recently which has only worked to improve the game even more. The update, 3.1.0 has officially been release, improving the DLC which has been released. There was a thank you message posted on the website saying, “finally had the chance to take a breath, and look over our known issues lists” after the release of the ‘Skies of Azoria’ DLC and so this update is all about the “changes and improvements we’ve been wanting to make across the game.”

Below are the official patch notes for Fae Farm on the Nintendo Switch.

Skies of Azoria

SKIES OF AZORIA – ADDITIONS

Three new spells have been added to Gusto’s Overnight Climate Exchange shop, available only after the completion of Skies of Azoria Act 3! The first significantly increases rare critter spawns the next day, the second does the same for rare fish, and the third fully grows and bears fruit from all fruit trees of the current season. Very handy for those looking to complete their Buddy Binders and Job Quests!

The hairstyles of each of the five Skyvale NPCs have been added as player cosmetics! They can be purchased from Phoebe’s Fab Fits in Windhaven, and equipped at a Customization Mirror.

The five new music tracks in Skies of Azoria have been added to the Soundtrack download available on Steam and the Epic Games Store, and included as part of the Deluxe Edition.

SKIES OF AZORIA – STAR VAULTS

Adjusted the design of the Powerups Tutorial Star Vault to allow players to repeatedly spawn the powerups with buttons, to experiment with their behaviour.

The world clock (and therefore buffs, jumbles etc.) now pauses when on the “Leave Star Vault?” confirmation popup.

Increased the power of updrafts in one Star Vault layout to help with fall recovery.

Improved flicking floor textures in some Star Vaults.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to not correctly transition back to Skyvale after completing a specific Star Vault.

Fixed buttons not working reliably in the rare case two variations of the same Star Vault layout appeared in the same chain.

Fixed a number of cases where the “available stars” UI in Star Vaults could show inaccurate or outdated counts.

Fixed a door in one of the Star Vault layouts that requires the Fairy Fire spell to activate, but incorrectly displayed the Vortex rune on it.

Fixed some destructible pillars showing the incorrect required destruction type.

Fixed an issue where the “Backpack Full” warning did not appear when trying to collect a Fallen Star.

Fixed an issue causing the “Leave Star Vault?” confirmation popup from not appearing in a small number of Star Vaults.

Improved some areas across Star Vaults where Jumbles could struggle to navigate.

Improved some places where Manasquitos would not spawn reliably and the player may need access to more mana.

Fixed a number of cases where Crumblers may not reliably spawn when needed for a puzzle.

Fixed an issue that could cause Crumblers to disappear if trying to reassemble over a smashed wall piece in Star Vaults.

Fixed Crumbling behaviour so they don’t try to reassemble in the wrong group when multiple Crumblers are present at the same time.

Fixed a number of cases where Powerups in Star Vaults could allow players to get outside the intended playable area.

Fixed a bug that could cause Hover Top audio to continue to play after leaving a Star Vault containing one.

Fixed an issue where some sound effects could stop playing correctly after spending time in Star Vaults.

Fixed a number of cases where audio in Star Vaults could remain in memory after leaving, potentially leading to a crash.

Fixed a bug where gatherables revealed by a True Sight Potion in a Star Vault could sometimes appear slightly through the floor.

SKIES OF AZORIA – PROGRESSION & QUESTS

Fixed an error in Act 3 main quest “The Lost Bounty of Skyvale” where harvesting Moon Melon would progress the Starry Fruit objective and vice versa.

Improved the context given by the “Undiscovered Quest” in the Quest Log when between Acts of Skies of Azoria.

Updated the Act start letters to better explain the context and use of the Magic Seeds.

Adjusted some quest text to better explain the cooldown behaviour on Gusto’s weather spells.

Added an extra line to the outro of Gryff’s Act 1 main quest “Where the Stars Fall” to let players know that while switch and door states reset when re-entering a Star Vault, any collected treasures do not.

Added “reminder” dialog to NPCs to provide context if the player returns to them while a quest is in progress.

Fixed an issue where the “stars present” beacon above a gate would be lit before you unlocked access to them during Act 1 or 2 of the Skies of Azoria progression.

SKIES OF AZORIA – WORLD & ITEMS

Fixed a bug that could cause purchases at some Skyvale stores to fail when the number you would receive would be larger than an inventory stack. Please note that as part of this change, some items that previously gave multiple per purchase (like True Sight Potions or Skyvale crop seeds) now only provide 1 per purchase, and have had their costs adjusted to account for this.

Adjusted brightness of True Sight potion visual effects so it is easier to see items within or around the aura.

Updated all references to beanstalk seeds to “Magic Seeds” to avoid confusion with the fae crop “Magic Beans”.

Widened the interaction range at the top of the beanstalk in Starlight Isles and Howling Heights.

Minor adjustments to improve texture quality on the newly-added wings.

Fixed the “see through object” visual effect showing on carried tools, as well as on some head accessories, while in Skyvale.

Fixed a bug where chopped or dropped items that landed on the “sky floor” of Skyvale regions could fall through to Azoria below. They will now remain floating in Skyvale and can be picked back up from there.

SKIES OF AZORIA – INTERFACE

All of the Skyvale shops (including Gusto’s) can now use items that are in your storage shed, to reduce unnecessary trips up and down the beanstalks.

Adjusted the placement of the “pending Gusto magic” icon to avoid it overlapping the day too much.

Polished the Skyvale transition screenwipe so it does not end too early.

A number of new loading screen hints have been added to support Skies of Azoria features.

Removed the reference to berries in Gusto’s Fae Realm forage spell, as there are no berries there!

Removed the Hover Top Jumble from the Almanac to avoid player confusion about how to “defeat” it. You can’t, but nice try!

Fixed an issue where the “Skies of Azoria Quests” subheading would appear in all tabs of the Quest Log, rather than just the intended one.

SKIES OF AZORIA – MULTIPLAYER

Fixed an issue where multiplayer clients joining during a specific window could see the wrong growth stage for a beanstalk.

Fixed a number of issues where the activation state of buttons in Star Vaults could get out of sync between multiplayer hosts and clients.

Fixed a bug where multiplayer clients could be stuck unable to leave a Star Vault through a manually-activated exit portal if the host exited first.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause items revealed by the True Sight potion to not appear for multiplayer clients.

SKIES OF AZORIA – MISCELLANEOUS

Fixed the Heirlooms Rebloom achievement being incremented when collecting Feathergrass.

Minor text adjustments and improvements have been made across Skies of Azoria content.

Coasts of Croakia

COASTS OF CROAKIA – ADDITIONS

A new Trinket has been added! The Coral Trinket (available in three tiers) can be purchased from Lem and is a convenient way to boost your Fishing Skill, Max Energy, and Max Mana.

COASTS OF CROAKIA – MISCELLANEOUS

Lem’s shop can now use items that are in your storage shed, to reduce unnecessary trips back and forth to the Azorian mainland.

Added protection against a very rare reported case where a player read the intro letter for Coasts of Croakia but access to the content did not unlock correctly.

Fixed an issue introduced in 3.0.0 where players did not animate correctly if double-jumping with the Conch equipped.

Fixed an issue where collecting the recipe scroll for the Variegated Potted Plant would unintentionally also unlock the Potted Water Lily recipe.

Main Game

MAIN GAME – PROGRESSION SMOOTHING

Based on progress data and player feedback across various channels since launch, we have observed that some players have difficulty getting through Chapter 3 (the Saltwater Mines part of main progression). In particular, some players have struggled to understand the use of Seals as “checkpoints” in dungeons, or may be unaware of other “helper tools” available to them here, such as Gone Potions, or the Longer Days option. Based upon all of this, we are making a number of changes to help smooth out player progression at this stage of the game (many of which will help with later dungeons also):

The Chapter 3 main quest “Dungeon Delver” has had its objectives updated to better tutorialize the seal functionality, and some dialog updated to match. The quest now requires you to install the seal you craft, and also requires crafting and installing some later tier seals in the Saltwater Mines to reinforce this.

The popup after installing a seal has been updated to clarify that it is now possible to teleport directly to this floor.

The interaction prompt text for the seal pedestals in Dungeons has been updated to clearly state the available functionality based on whether a Seal has been installed (“Activate Pedestal” or “Teleport to Other Floor”).

If not already discovered by collecting all needed ingredients, an unknown seal will now be automatically unlocked in the Almanac when entering a floor that needs it, to better surface information about crafting it.

The description text for all Seal items has been updated to clearly state which dungeons and floors they can be used in, for better understanding and visibility in the Seal Crafting Station, Inventory, and Almanac.

A new letter from Merritt has been added that gives tips on using “helper” features like seals, Gone Potions, stat-boosting food, and the Longer Days option. This letter should arrive a day after unlocking the Saltwater Mines in progression.

The crafting time for all Seals has been reduced by a third, from 30 to 20 minutes (in “normal” day length timing).

Relatedly (as during the first dungeon is often when you encounter a lot of new item types), a new hint line has been added on locked rows of the Inventory screen, directing to Skye’s shop to upgrade your capacity.

MAIN GAME – GAMEPLAY

All potion costs have been reduced to allow players to use them more often. The variety of items required remains the same, but the number of each needed has been reduced to 1 across the board.

The Gone and Zoom Potions have had their lifetimes significantly extended to better support players who choose to use these to avoid combat in dungeons.

To improve cases where they could sometimes feel unresponsive, the Drecksion and Tokker jumbles will now turn and attack if you get too close to their back or sides.

The behaviour of the Animal Lure has been improved based on player feedback: Now, most animal behaviours that would move them outside the Lure area are blocked when one is present on a farm, and they will only perform short-range or stationary behaviours within the Lure area itself (including grazing). Previously, animals on a farm with a Lure present could do what they wanted, but would eventually leash back to the Lure.

Please note that this means that if a Lure is present, animals can only graze within the Lure area, so unless food is consistently available within that area they may fail to graze for the day. The one notable exception is if you wave to interact with an animal – they will stil follow you if you do so, until eventually leashing back to the Lure if you get too far away (as they do currently).

Fixed a bug where Hydro Soil Beds did not stay watered overnight if a crop was also transformed by the Crop Swap Fertilizer.

MAIN GAME – PROGRESSION & QUESTS

Improved the consistency of auto-saves during Chapter 1 to help players who reported losing progress if they quit out part way through: In addition, after you’ve made it inside your house for the first time during Chapter 1, choosing to Quit the game will also auto-save. An auto-save now triggers every time you accept or redeem a quest during Chapter 1.

Adjusted the objective text on two of Holly’s Job Quests to avoid confusion in some non-English languages.

Fixed an inconsistency between what Patel’s Job Quest 8 asked for and what would actually complete the objective. The objective will now correctly complete if you breed a Lunen with 6 happiness bars, and the text has also been updated to make this clearer.

MAIN GAME – CHARACTERS & RELATIONSHIPS

Adjusted the priority on some NPC dialogue so they less commonly repeat the same seasonal lines.

Fixed a number of issues with quest markers appearing over a romanceable NPC’s head after the player got married to another NPC, or after the relationship was reset while a date was pending.

Fixed an issue that could result in new date invite letters still being received when the player is married to another NPC.

Improved some minor outfit clipping that could be seen during dates at the docks.

Fixed a positioning issue with Neppy’s eyes when they are sleeping.

MAIN GAME – WORLD & ITEMS

To reduce the time and repetition needed to obtain dyes, all dyes now only require 10 of a flower type to purchase, reduced significantly from 30 and above depending on the dye. Non-flower ingredients remain the same.

The cost of the Crystal Staff has been adjusted to address continued confusion about blocked purchases when the player is missing items that are further down the requirements list. The requirements for Polished Peridot, Amethyst, Rose Quartz, and Garnet have been removed, and the number of each of the remaining required gems has been increased in place.

Berry-type items have had their inventory stacks increased from 10 to 100.

Increased the number of stacks of items that can be stored in your Shed across every category, to help some hoarders that were hitting the limit again following Skies of Azoria’s release.

Blocked the base wings from being dropped, to avoid players getting into a state where they cannot double-jump when needed in progression.

Blocked the Spring Dress, and the Cozy Cabin Variety Pack unique outfit items, from being dropped to avoid them being lost when loose items are cleaned up at the end of day, as they cannot otherwise be obtained again.

Removed an unintended and non-functional option to dye the Face Mask accessory.

Fixed a bug where after consuming a Flame Petal Potion, consuming any other potion would also give the effect of the Flame Petal Potion.

Fixed a bug with the audio from a Small Jar of Bees ending before the gameplay effect does.

Fixed the Magenta Trillium flower’s first growth stage appearing incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where some head accessories would remain visible when using a Gone Potion.

Fixed an issue where parts of the Mystic Wings could disappear when looking at them from certain angles.

MAIN GAME – INTERFACE

PC key prompts will now use shortened forms where applicable (such as “Esc.” instead of “Escape”).

Fixed an issue where vendors could sometimes be missing their Shop option following Update 3.0.0.

Updated an incorrect message that would appear if you cancelled an in-progress craft (for example of seeds). In these cases, the behaviour is to return the “source items” to your Storage Shed, but the message that appeared was previously confusing and looked like an inventory capacity error.

Fixed an issue where the audio and rumble feedback for holding to use a wayshrine was missing following the Map screen rework in 3.0.0.

MAIN GAME – MULTIPLAYER

Fixed a bug where waypoints were not functioning reliably for multiplayer clients following Update 3.0.0.

Fixed an issue that would allow a character married to one player to be romanced by another in the same world.

Fixed an issue where if one player was in the relevant dungeon, all players in a multiplayer session could hear the Miasma or Heat meter audio, regardless of location.

MAIN GAME – MISCELLANEOUS

The final Job Quests in each chain have been renamed from “Achievements” to “Finals” to avoid confusion with platform-level achievement systems.

Fixed a number of typos and other text errors, among other minor text adjustments and improvements, in English and localized languages.

