The Developers of Fae Farm Let Over 100 People Go

Fae Farm was one of the cute, cozy farming games that was released not long ago. However, it didn’t receive the best reviews as many of us thought that it would. While the game was advertised as one to allow players to make a farm playing different types of fairies and inviting your friends over to play co-op with you.

The game is supposed to be a lot like Sun Haven and Stardew Valley, and while it was, many claimed the game was not worth the money that was spent on it back when it had its $60 dollar price tag. While this was a mixed topic for some, some also didn’t buy the game because of the price tag.

The developers of Fae Farm are also the same ones who developed teh free-to-play game many will remember from a couple summers ago called Dauntless. This game took over for a bit of time as many played it and it become popular. While the popularity sadly didn’t seem to last, it is still a fun game to play that reminds many of Monster Hunters. Sadly enough, the developers have officially laid off 100 plus people from their company according to Insider Gaming.

Major layoffs at Fae Farm, Dauntless dev Phoenix Labs today. Two sources said over 100 people have been impacted. On LinkedIn, a former worker said all in development games have been cancelled, including one about to be announced. Devastating news — so sorry to those impacted. pic.twitter.com/H4LLH6jY3C — Nicole Carpenter (@sweetpotatoes) May 16, 2024

It is quiet sad to hear even more about layoffs since just the year 10,000 people have been let go within the gaming industry. There is no seeing it stop as the cuts continue to be made and it is sad as we watch many games we were hoping to get be canceled.