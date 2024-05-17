Fortnite Be Have A Friday The 13th Collaboration Underway

Fortnite has been known to have many collaborations with other franchises and their characters, the game almost having a skin for every well-known franchise up to this point. According to GameRant, there has been a new Twitter account created called Jason Universe, which is apparently covering all things Friday the 13th, which is obviously a very popular horror movie franchise. This account just started in April this year.

Something that has been pointed out how the account is that it follows Fortnite‘s official account. Friday the 13th has been undergoing a lot of new things coming in the future year, including some new merchandise, entertainment media, and also some video games. The President of Horror inc., Robert Barsamian said: “We’re excited to work with Victor Miller and Marc Toberoff on new projects we’ll announce in the coming months.”

Seemingly, there could be a collaboration with Fortnite coming, but it isn’t confirmed. Having the horror title come to the game wouldn’t be unsurpising considering we have Michael Meyers from Halloween in the shop around Halloween time already, it would make sense for another one or two from the horror lineup to appear in in the store around spooky season.

Right now Fortnite is getting close to the end of its Chapter 5 Season 2 update, and will be rolling out a new one really soon. The season will officialy wrap up on May 24.