Pokemon Unite Has Started A New Dragon Type Carnival Event

Pokemon Unite is a bit of a different twist on the classic Pokemon games, allowing players to dive into a free-to-play battle arena that is mulitplayer across Switch and Mobile devices. This game is a bit different than other Pokemon games and does have a lot of in-game purchases that can be made to make the Pokemon battlers even more powerful and overall just look a lot cooler.

The Pokemon battle area game has recently just started a brand new event called the Dragon Carnival, which promotes Dragon type Pokemon. This event is only avaliable for temporary amount of time so players better hop in to take advance of this event and the rewards it offers.

Pokemon Unite hosts events every so often to allow players to be able to unlock some pretty sweet rewards, including events around the holidays that allow players to unlock Halloween or Christmas outfits for their Pokemon.

The Dragon Carnival event runs from May 15, 2024 starting at 5:00 p.m. all the way until June 11, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Those who play will be able to unlock rewards as well as collect Dragon Challenges Coins which can be used to get items like a Raihan Trainer outift, which is a Gym Leader from Pokemon Sword and Shield according to GameRant. However, the challenges will be spread between three different parts and the seoncd part won’t begin until May 22, and the next on May 29.

Pokemon Unite is available on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, players will be able to share their save data between both devices if they choose by syncing it by signing into their Nintendo or Pokemon Trainer account.