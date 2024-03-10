Fortnite: Where to Find Underworld and Olympus Chests

Greek Gods have landed in Fortnite with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 2 and they’ve rained down a powerful loot pool. This has paved the way for new Underworld and Olympus chests which can only be found in certain areas of the map.

Opening up Underworld and Olympus chests are perfect if you’re preparing for a boss fight. Not just because the bosses are nearby, but what’s inside the containers can make a real difference in the outcome of the battle.

Fortnite Underworld and Olympus chest locations

To find an Olympus chest, make your way to Mount Olympus or the Brawler’s Battleground points of interest. There are plenty of them to go around here, with 15 Olympus chests scattered around the biome. The chests are larger than usual and have a gold glow to them.

As for Underworld chests, these can be found at The Underworld or Grim Gate points of interest. There are a total of 18 Underworld chests situated in and around these areas and they possess the same shine as Olympus chests.

When you open one of these special chests, you can expect strong loot to drop. They contain items of a high rarity, as well as useful healing supplies. In addition, there’s even a chance that the Wings of Icarus or Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythics will be hidden inside.

Apart from the name, there’s no difference between this type of chest and they both contain the same must-have loot inside.

Now you know where to find Underworld and Olympus chests in Fortnite, start your match with some of the best loot in the lobby.