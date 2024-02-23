LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Bait Bucket

Thanks to the latest Fortnite update, fishing is now in the LEGO mode, unlocking even more possibilities to progress your village. Of course, you’ll want to get your hands on the best fish in the game and crafting Bait Buckets can help you get there.

The key to catching the rarest fish is all in the bait and the rarer your Bait Bucket, the higher your chances of catching legendary fish. According to Epic Games, any legendary fish you obtain should be saved for another day since “there will be a way to display them in a future update.”

How to craft a Bait Bucket in LEGO Fortnite

Here are all the ingredients you need for each rarity of Bait Bucket.

Common Bait Bucket (craftable at a Food Processor)

1 Fish Filet

Uncommon Bait Bucket (craftable at a Juicer)

1 Bait Bucket

2 Vines

3 Raspberries

Rare Bait Bucket (craftable at a Juicer)

1 Bait Bucket

2 Corn Kernels

3 Pumpkin Seeds

3 Pepper Seeds

Epic Bait Bucket (craftable at a Juicer)

1 Bait Bucket

1 Slap Juice

1 Spicy Burger

If you’re yet to place a Juicer in your village, the blueprint can be found in the Utility tab of the Crafting Menu, while a Food Processor can be developed at a Lumber Mill.

Once you have a Bait Bucket, all you have to do is throw it in the water and it will spawn a fishing spot. Equip your Fishing Rod and see what latches on. There are a total of 15 unique aquatic friends to catch in LEGO Fortnite, so you’ll need to gather enough materials to craft plenty of Bait Buckets.