Baldur’s Gate 3 Fans Vexed by Lack of Class-Exclusive Content

Despite winning dozens of awards and quickly becoming many gamer’s favorite game to date, Baldur’s Gate 3 still garners some amount of criticism. In a new Reddit thread, some players are voicing their frustration regarding the game’s lack of exclusive dialogue or content regarding the player character, namely their class or background.

“I was rather disappointed at the lack of unique dialogue/encounters when my Spore Druid got to the Myconid colony,” one user wrote. “Of all the sections of the game, I would have thought that one would have some sort of added flavor for that subclass. “I wasn’t expecting a whole hidden questline or anything, but I wouldn’t have minded a LITTLE something to make it stand out.”

This user wasn’t the only one with a bone to pick, with another quickly chiming in.

“Felt the same way as a Lathander cleric entering Rosymorn monastery…why did I have 0 reaction to seeing a monastery of my order sacked and all of its people murdered by gith?”

The game does include some unique dialogue for some classes in specific situations, but given the sheer amount of possibilities, it was likely impossible for the game devs to include special dialogue for every single encounter.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The impact that the title has had on the gaming scene over the last year is nothing short of miraculous. Nominated for dozens of awards, it didn’t only snag Game of the Year at the BAFTAs, but also at the Golden Joystick Awards, The Game Awards, the D.I.C.E. Awards, and the Game Developers Choice Awards.

