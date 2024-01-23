LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Launch Pad

The first major LEGO Fortnite update since the mode launched is now live. Various gameplay changes have been made, as well as performance fixes, and the elimination of pesky bugs that have been getting in the way of your playthrough. In addition, a new item has become available in both Survival and Sandbox modes that’ll elevate you to new heights. That’s right, the Launch Pad has joined LEGO Fortnite and here’s how you can craft one the next time you play.

The LEGO Fortnite Launch Pad works in the exact same way as Launch Pads in regular Fortnite battle royale modes. Visually, they’re not a sleek in the LEGO mode compared to regular Fortnite, but that is probably down to the fact that you’re crafting the Launch Pad yourself from ingredients found in the wild.

How to get a Launch Pad in LEGO Fortnite

In order to make a Launch Pad, you need to obtain the following resources:

Flexwood x8 – Acquired through chopping down cactus in the desert biome with a Rare Forest Axe.

Acquired through chopping down cactus in the desert biome with a Rare Forest Axe. Copper Bar x4 – Harvest Copper from Lava caves and turn it into Copper Bars at a Metal Smelter.

Harvest Copper from Lava caves and turn it into Copper Bars at a Metal Smelter. Silk Fabric x1 – Collect spiderwebs, turn them into Silk Thread at a Spinning Wheel, and take the Silk Thread to a Loom to produce Silk Fabric.

Once you’ve gathered all the materials required, go to your Crafting Bench to make the Launch Pad. You can then place the Launch Pad on the ground and use it to jump up high. If you’ve made a glider, you can deploy it after bouncing on a Launch Pad as a quick way to get from one point to another.

Now you know how to craft a Launch Pad in LEGO Fortnite, you can now place them throughout your world.