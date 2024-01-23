Rumor: Epic Game Store May Soon Start A Subscription Service

This could be a serious challenge, not so much to Game Pass, but to Steam itself.

Epic Game Store may soon be launching their own subscription service, if this leak is to be believed.

As reported by GGDeals, data acquired from an Epic Game Store leak reveals that they have code on their website describing a subscription service. Some of the text in that leaked code is as follows:

“Play EA’s best games as much as you want.”

“Get access to a vault of games, play exclusive {0} hr trials, (text is cut here)

“Subscribe to {0} and get instant access to {1}.”

“See additional buying options.”

“Close additional buying options.”

“Plan Details”

“Next Payment”

“Manage Subscription”

“Extend your time”

“Add additional time to your current plan.”

“Select a payment plan”

“Subscriptions continue until cancelled.

“Monthly”

“Annual”

There’s a lot of interesting little details to process here, but it seems that in general, Epic Game Store would be offering the same standard features that are found in other subscription services. There are monthly and annual payment options, a variety of buying options, etc.

One interesting option is to ‘extend your time,’ which is listed as being different from ‘add additional time to your current plan.’ It implies that Epic may offer some piecemeal pricing for additional playtime, for certain games. Of course, we can’t know what this is specifically referring to until they actually announce it.

The choice for additional buying options may refer to, for example, EA and Ubisoft games, that are available to purchase separately on each company’s respective game clients. Epic has varying compatibility with games on those clients that are also listed on their game store. So, this suggests that the subscription could have games from those companies.

In fact, we cannot avoid the text that indicates players can play EA games as much as they want. That suggests that EA Play will be part of this subscription service, if it becomes a real product.

Epic Games has been forced to admit multiple times in litigation vs Apple and Google that their Epic Game Store, while serving to provide competition against Steam as a PC storefront, has still not become profitable. Epic will always remain incentivized to keep their own storefront running, but of course, they will work to find ways to make the venture finally profitable.

Epic Games launching their own subscription service would serve a serious challenge, not just to Microsoft’s Game Pass, but to Steam itself. As popular as Steam is, there’s definitely incentive for developers to appear in a service where they can conceivably gain a wider reach, and make more money, on a different subscription model. And they don’t necessarily have to give up selling their games full price to join this either.