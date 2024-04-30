Mass Effect Legendary Edition Gets Huge Discount On Steam

Certain video games are so good that you can’t help but praise them. Even if you haven’t played them yourself, you know what has separated these games from the pack and why they get such recognition. Then, if you get the opportunity to play them yourself, you take them up on that offer, especially if there’s a deal going down. Today, the deal we wish to discuss is one for the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, easily the best-remastered collection of an RPG classic you’ll ever see. If you haven’t had the chance to play it yet, this will be the best chance you’ll ever get.

Why is that? That’s because Steam has put the Mass Effect Legendary Edition on sale for 90% off! That means you can get three of the best RPGs ever for $5! The phrase “that’s a steal” doesn’t even come close to applying here because that’s more than a steal; that’s pretty much highway robbery!

Don’t forget that these titles helped change how RPGs could be done in the modern era. This trilogy by the OG Bioware team had one of the deepest universes you’ll ever see, filled with many quests, missions, and conversations that will expand what you truly understand about it all. When you mix that with the incredible cast of characters that Commander Shephard interacts with throughout their journey, it’s truly something special.

Another thing to note about this edition is that it had several upgrades to ensure that it was the best version of the titles. All three games got visual upgrades to match more recent gaming console powers, and things like the UI were upgraded to feel better suited to the gameplay. Not to mention, all the DLC for all three titles are included upon purchase.

Despite the incredibly divisive ending, this is a trilogy of games that everyone should play at least once in their gaming lives. That especially holds true when you recall what Bioware did AFTER they released the third game. They rushed out a fourth one, and it was panned by all as a result. The fifth entry had been promised for years, and yet nothing had arrived yet. Yes, Bioware has said that they are still working on it, but at this point, it’s nothing more than words and a few teasers that haven’t amounted to much.

So go and get this trilogy before the sale expires on May 13th and enjoy these classics.