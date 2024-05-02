Pistol Whip Unveils Upcoming “Voidslayer Collection”

We don’t talk a lot about VR titles here because, to be blunt, the VR industry isn’t doing that well. Even with the various headsets that are out there, including dedicated gaming headsets like the PSVR2, the market just isn’t growing like many hoped/felt it would. That being said, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t good titles that you can get on your prized VR system. For example, if you want an over-the-top FPS experience that looks like you’re in a psychedelic landscape, you’ll want to get Pistol Whip. It’s out now, and has been getting steady updates, including one that is going to arrive on June 6th.

The title puts you in the center of incredible action sequences that were inspired by hit Hollywood movies and shows. You’ll get to ‘relive’ these moments from your perspective and do all you can to defeat your foes while also jamming to the beat. You’ll need to be “N’SYNC” to get the job done, as the game can be easy to learn but difficult to master. Going back to the new update that was announced on the PlayStation Blog, it’s called the “Voidslayer Collection.”

The team at Cloudhead Games talked about how they had already added five new scenes to fight in via an update last year and that they wanted to do it again. But the twist is that they looked at the insanity of the “Illustrious Majesty” scene, which had castles and dragons to have fun with, and felt they wanted to take that to the next level. So they did!

“Welcome to Voidslayer: A frenzy of three new Pistol Whip Scenes that charge headlong through raucous villages, cataclysmic fields of battle, to the place where Earth and the cosmos blur together. Each Scene is an act within an epic journey. In the first act, Hero’s Dawn, you shall awake to the call of destiny, and follow it through a world of fire and darkness, with an endless stream of enemies to crash through as you go.”

Aside from the new story scenes, they’ve also brought in some “Modifiers” to help up the difficulty for players who want a true challenge or just need help. In this case, you can make it so your gun will color coordinate and only be able to kill enemies with matching color schemes. There’s also a modifier that’ll let you deflect bullets as they come at you.

So, if you’re a fan of this title, you have plenty to look forward to as June and the following weeks come around.