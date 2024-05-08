Stellar Blade Voted Best April PlayStation Game By Fans

There’s been plenty of negativity over the last several days in the gaming space as two of the main three publishers have been doing some dumb or terrible things that have upset many. So why don’t we change things up and talk about something positive for a change, eh? Every month, Sony does a special poll for PlayStation gamers. They get a list of titles that were released during the last month, and they decide what they felt was the best game of the bunch. Unsurprisingly, when it came to April, the PlayStation Blog revealed that Stellar Blade was the title that came out on top.

Why is it not a surprise? First off, it was the biggest release on the PlayStation 5 in April, so it didn’t have as much competition as one might have expected going into everything. Second, when you think about the hype the game got due to its main character, that would “attract” fans to try the title and then showcase their “love” for it by voting for the game.

To its credit, Stellar Blade was more than just a new game with a “stylish main character,” it was a title that even industry veterans like Yoko Taro was impressed by, and the gameplay matched the impressive feel of the world. The game takes place on a version of Earth that was ravaged by a “malevolent force” known as the Naytiba. They took over the planet in no time and forced the surviving humans to fly to a space colony that orbited the planet.

Fast forward some time and a special division of units is being sent down to try to take the planet back. Among them is Eve, whom you control in the title. The story is full of twists and turns but also has plenty of gameplay to keep you busy for a while.

For example, the game’s combat is deep and detailed. By that, we mean that you can’t just button mash to get through enemies. Instead, you have to work the gameplay system properly to dodge attacks, get strikes in, parry enemy blows, and more. Another thing you’ll want to do is do all the various side quests. They not only tie into the game’s story and characters but help flesh out the world and give you even more enemies to fight.

Then, once you’re finished with the main game, there’s a New Game Plus mode for you to tackle!