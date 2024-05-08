Fallout 4: How To Unlock Halloween Items | All Hallows’ Eve Guide

Make your settlements a lot more spooky with a whole bunch of free Halloween decorations in Fallout 4 — and unlocking them requires solving one particularly tricky puzzle. The quest is called ‘All Hallows’ Eve’ and takes you to one fatal final Halloween party. There are weird riddles, an army of ghouls to defeat and a big reward waiting for you at the end. In addition to the festive decorations, you can also collect two masks — a pumpkin head and a glowing TV screen you can customize with a familiar face from Fallout past. The ghost of Yes Man inhabits one of these helmets. We’ll explain how to get one, and how to customize it.

All Hallows’ Eve Quest Guide

The quest ‘All Hallows’ Eve‘ will unlock after downloading the Next-Gen Update. The free content in this quest is available on all platforms. The quest will appear in your Quest menu automatically after completing the tutorial and reaching the Commonwealth map.

After starting the quest, you’ll need to listen to a new radio station. Go to the Radio tab and select [Mysterious Signal] — we had some weird bugs with this one, so you may need to complete any current quests you’re running or restart to make the signal broadcast actually play.

The signal will point you to the Harbormaster Hotel. The exterior of the hotel is guarded by Raiders. Clear them out and go inside the lobby — from the lobby, you’ll find the entrance to the New England Technocrat Society.

Inside, you’ll find the remains of a pre-war party. Entering will trigger an ambush event. The room will flood with deadly gas and Feral Ghouls will attack. Go upstairs to bottleneck the ghouls and defeat them as they appear — a legendary Glowing Ghoul will appear last. Once you defeat the bloated boss of the area, you can leave the main hall. The boss is called Mr. Wendt — check the body for good loot before leaving.

Unlocking The Keypad Door

After clearing the ghoul ambush, look in the back-right of the theater for a hallway with four doors. Each door has a number on it and a trap inside. Activate the doors and step inside to trigger the traps. Be prepared and back out. Room 1 and 2 have proximity traps. Room 3 has turrets and Room 4 has a shotgun trap to the left.

At the end of the numbered room hallway, you’ll find a keypad with four numbers you’ll need to input. Getting the code wrong will trigger a mission objective to search for clues — but if you’re opened all four rooms, you’ve got all the clues you need. Look in each of the four rooms and take note of their most distinct props.

Room 1 : 4 organs in jars.

: 4 organs in jars. Room 2 : 3 skulls

: 3 skulls Room 3 : 4 teddy bears

: 4 teddy bears Room 4: 6 pumpkins

Using the keypad, you’ll be prompted to enter four numbers. Enter the following numbers in order to solve the puzzle.

Door Code Solution: 4 – 3 – 4 – 6

This unlocks the door to the control room. Here you can disable the lockdown and collect all the items in the Halloween items pack.

Completing The Quest

Enter the control room past the keypad and use the computer terminal. Using it, you can choose to disable the AI controls — this will end the lockdown and lift the poison gas. You’ll finally be able to leave the party. You can also read notes about the area.

In the room, there are several important items you’ll want to collect.

Jack O’ Lantern Mask and De-Capitalist Unfinished Helmets are on the table.

and are on the table. A Power Armor Chassis with a De-Capitalist Helmet is to the right as you enter.

with a is to the right as you enter. On the computer terminal, to the left of the monitor, you’ll find the Picket Fences Halloween Issue. Collect this to unlock all Halloween settlement decorations.

There’s also a safe in the back-right corner. Use the computer terminal to unlock the safe. After that, you’re free to leave and enjoy your spoils. There’s just one thing left to do. We’re adding Yes Man to our mask.

Yes Man Easter Egg

There’s a small Yes Man Easter egg in Fallout 4 — and all you need is a set of Power Armor. Use the Power Armor Station with the De-Capitalist Helmet equipped, then modify the helmet.

You’ll find the Screen option at the bottom. Select the Smiley Face to add a unique grin to your monitor, but it only appears when the flashlight is on. The TV screen is normally totally black. Turn on your flashlight at the screen will light up and show that distinct Yes Man face — the face of the robot that helps you through New Vegas.

That’s a really fun Easter egg you can very easily miss. And that’s everything you can find in the Next Gen Update for Fallout 4! Who knows, Bethesda might have even more for us after Season 2 of the Fallout series on Amazon Prime drops. Stranger things have happened.