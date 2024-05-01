Fallout 4 Players On PlayStation Plus Finally Get Their Update

Earlier last week, there was a issue where players were unable to download the Fallout 4 next-gen update from the PlayStation Plus Collection if they were subscribed and had decided to download it through the catalog like that. However, everytime someone on there tried to get it, it was requiring them to do a purchase of the full-game which many weren’t wanting to do right then.

Bethesda has officially fixed this issue and given out the update and made it avaliable to be downloaded like normal after the issue. They released in their latest statement that this is what they always “intended” and that they weren’t trying to keep the update behind a pay-wall according to IGN.

“Thanks for letting us know that some PS Plus subscribers have been unable to access the free next gen update of Fallout 4 on PlayStation,” Bethesda said. “This issue has now been successfully resolved. Subscribers who have previously received Fallout 4 from the PlayStation Plus Collection should now be able to access the update as intended.”

Since the release of Fallout 4 next-gen update, it has sadly faced a not-too-good launch, between all the different issues it has faced from the game having issues on Xbox where players can’t use Quality Mode, the update not being able for PlayStation Plus subscribers, and then other technical problems on the PC version of the game. Bethesda has been working on fixing these problems so hopefully it won’t be much longer until they are fixed.

Fallout 4 is avaliable on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.