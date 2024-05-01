MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Wardens

What's better than one shotgun? Two!

Aftermarket parts tend to be powerful additions to the MW3 and Warzone loot pool, but the JAK Wardens are definitely capable of packing a punch. They’re an Akimbo version of the Lockwood MK2 shotgun, meaning you can run and gun with two lethal shotguns rather than just the one.

To unlock the JAK Wardens, you need to complete any five of the Week 5 challenges which are listed in this guide.

How to unlock the JAK Wardens in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 25 Operator Akimbo Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 15 Operator Clean Kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles

Get 25 Operator One Shot One Kills while Aiming Down Sights with Recommended Shotguns

Get 10 Operator Triple Kills with Recommended Shotguns

Get 15 Operator Tac Stance Kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles

Get 15 Operator Hipfire Clean Kills with Recommended Shotguns

Get 20 Operator Double Kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles

Zombies

Get 750 Kills while Aiming Down Sights with a Recommended Weapon

Get 10 Kills Without Taking Damage with a Recommended Marksman Rifle 30 Times

Get 250 One Shot Kills with a Recommended Pack-A-Punched Shotgun

Get 5 Rapid Kills 20 times with a Recommended Shotgun

Get 200 Critical Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle

Get 150 Critical Kills with a Recommended Shotgun while Deadshot Daiquiri is active

Get 5 Mangler Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle

How to unlock the JAK Wardens in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator Kills in the North Region (Gatehouse, Keep, Terraces)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator Kills in the East Region (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator Kills in the West Region (Graveyard, Overlook, Town)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator Kills in the South Region (Ground Zero)

In Warzone, place in the top 10, five times

In Warzone, open 50 Loot Caches

In Warzone, revive a teammate 10 times

Another aftermarket part will be ready and waiting to unlock on May 8, 2024.