Call of Duty: Warzone – Lockdown Mode Explained

We are almost half way through Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 which means a mid-season content drop is on the horizon. Rebirth Island in particular is set to get an array of updates, including a Lockdown mode. If you want to know what this mode entails, we’ve got all the details you need to know ahead of time.

Those who enjoy Call of Duty multiplayer modes and perhaps Ground War may want to give Lockdown a whirl. It puts a spin on the Rebirth Island map which hasn’t been done before, moving away from traditional battle royale gameplay.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Specialist Perk Package? | Call of Duty: Warzone – What are Weapon Trade Stations? | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Arcade Playlist Explained | MW3 and Warzone: Vortex Virus Mainframe Event Challenges and Rewards | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Revenger Kit | Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Utility Box Field Upgrade? | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Cutthroat | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Minefield Mode Explained | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Jawbreaker | MW3 and Warzone – Blaze Up Event Challenges and Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get a Nuke in Rebirth Island | Champions Quest Guide | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Shadow Titan Kit | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – All Season 3 Ranked Play Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Season 3 Ranked Play Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – What are Squad Assemble Bonuses? |

What is the Lockdown mode in Warzone?

The objective is to capture and control zones across the map, scoring points for each zone successfully held. Activision describe the mode as a “large-scale Battle Royale version of Hardpoint.” However, compared to battle royale modes, Lockdown has a reduced player count, with just 28 total players deploying on the battlefield.

Respawning is enabled and you can use a custom loadout to fight over each zone and ensure you’re securing points for your team. Towards the end of the match, High-Value Zones will spawn in that offer the chance to rack up a greater number of points.

Although the mode removes the objective of being the last squad standing, you still have to work as a team to take out your opponents and defend the designated zones and come out victorious. In addition, Lockdown in an ideal playlist to level up guns, as there’s plenty of gunfights to be had and opportunities to earn XP.

The Lockdown mode is sure to bring a new pace to Warzone when it launches during Season 3 Reloaded, which is scheduled to kick off on May 1, 2024.