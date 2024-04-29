Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide – Where to Find the Tonberry King | Notched Tang Location

The Tonberry is one of the most infamous and feared enemies in the Final Fantasy series and many fans were disappointed the green creature didn’t return in Final Fantasy 16. Luckily, these knife-wielding menaces make their presence known in The Rising Tide DLC with an all-new terrifying design. There is even a fight with the fearsome Tonberry King for those who decide to take up a few sidequests while in the region of Mysidia. Players who want to get the powerful Tonberry Knife will need to know where to find this boss battle and how to collect the Notched Tang crafting item needed to create the weapon. So, allow us to show you how to do both of those things! This guide will show players where to find the Tonberry King in Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide.

Where to Find the Tonberry King

You will be able to hunt down the Tonberry King in the sidequest “Reign of Pain.”

This quest becomes available after completing the “What Ails You” and “The Uninvited Guest” sidequests as well as “The Rising Tide” main story mission. Once all of this is done, talk to Fanet next to the blacksmith to start the quest. With the quest started, head to the entrance of the Haven village and go through the gate. You will find multiple groups of Tonberries along the path up the hill. Keep following the path and defeat all the Tonberries you come across.

When the last group is defeated, a small passage in the cliff will be revealed. Follow this path to find the Tonberry King. The Tonberry King fights similarly to the Master Tonberry that you encountered during The Rising Tide’s main story quest. The difference is that this enemy is able to teleport and summon other Tonberries to aid the regal foe.

Use moves like Garuda’s Gauge and Aerial Blast or Shiva’s Diamond Dust to get through the King’s stagger bar and fill the rest of your ability slots with a mix of high-damage abilities and attacks that can take out large groups of enemies. When more Tonberries are summoned, focus on taking them out quickly with moves like Leviathan’s Tsunami or Abyssal Tear to make sure you keep this battle one-on-one as much as you can. For defeating the Tonberry King, you will get the Notched Tang crafting item, which you will need in order to make the Tonberry Knife weapon.