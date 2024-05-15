MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Patriot

If you’re a fan of the classic M16, this one is for you. The JAK Patriot turns the MW3 and Warzone weapon into a fully automatic rifle, allowing you to bring a new pace to your M16 game.

To unlock the latest weapon conversion, you must complete any of the five challenges listed below. The aftermarket part can be acquired across all game modes and you can keep tabs on your progress via the ‘Events’ tab.

How to unlock the JAK Patriot in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 30 Operator Kills with a Recommended Weapon set to Burst Fire Mode

Get 8 Operator Kills after Reloading with Recommended Assault Rifles

Get 20 Mounted Operator Kills with a Recommended Light Machine Gun using five attachments

Get 10 Operator Point Blank Clean Kills with Recommended Assault Rifles

Get 10 Operator Kills at Low Health with Recommended Submachine Guns

Perform 3 Finishing Moves on Enemy Operators

Get 5 Operator Double Kills with the BP50 Submachine Gun Conversion equipped

Zombies

Get 10 Zombie Kills without taking damage 20 times with a Recommended Weapon

Get 150 Kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle while Deadshot Daiquiri is active

Get 5 Disciple Kills with Recommended Light Machine Guns

Get 100 Melee Kills with Recommended Assault Rifles

Get 100 Kills in a Single Deployment 5 Times with Recommended Submachine Guns

Complete 25 Contracts

Get 300 Zombie Kills with the BP50

How to unlock the JAK Patriot in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 three times

In Warzone, open 30 Loot Caches

In Warzone, revive a teammate five times

The final reward of Season 3 will go live on May 22, 2024, enabling you to unlock the camo relating to this batch of weekly challenges.