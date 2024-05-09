MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Atlas Kit

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
The JAK Atlas Kit is the latest aftermarket part to join the battlefields of MW3 and Warzone which submachine gun fans in particular will enjoy. It turns the AMR9 into a five-round burst weapon that is both deadly and accurate.
To add the conversion kit to your arsenal, you must complete any five of the Week 6 challenges listed below. There’s a separate set of quests tied to each mode, so you can work through them while playing your favorite playlists.
More Call of Duty guides
MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Wardens | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – How to Earn Weapon Prestige Camos | Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Rebirth Infil Strikes Public Event? | Call of Duty: Warzone – Lockdown Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Specialist Perk Package? | Call of Duty: Warzone – What are Weapon Trade Stations? | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Arcade Playlist Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Utility Box Field Upgrade? | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Minefield Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get a Nuke in Rebirth Island | Champions Quest Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – All Season 3 Ranked Play Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Season 3 Ranked Play Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – What are Squad Assemble Bonuses? |
How to unlock the JAK Atlas Kit in MW3 and Zombies
Multiplayer
- Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with Recommended Battle Rifles
- Get 25 Operator Kills with Sights equipped to a Recommended SMG
- Get 15 Operator Hipfire Kills with a Supressed Recommended SMG
- Get 20 Operator Moving Kills while Aiming Down Sights with Recommended Battle Rifle
- Get 15 Operator Quickscope Kills with the MCW
- Get 25 Operator Kills with a Recommended Weapon set to Single Fire Mode
- Get 15 Operator 1 Shot 1 Kills with a Suppressed KATT-AMR
Zombies
- Get 200 Critical Kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle while Aiming Down Sight
- Get 75 Mercenary Kills with a Recommended Sniper Rifle
- Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle while Stamin-Up is active
- Get 750 Zombie Kills with a Recommended SMG
- Get 30 Shielded Soldier Kills with a Recommended Weapon
- Get 5 Rapid Kills 20 times with Recommended Battle Rifle
- Get 200 KIlls with a Recommended Pack-a-Punched SMG in the High Threat Zone
How to unlock the JAK Atlas Kit in Warzone
Battle Royale
- In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-West Region
- In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 20 Loot Caches in the South-West Region
- In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-East Region
- In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 20 Loot Caches in the Central Region
- Perform a Squad Assemble five times
- Place in the top 10 five times
- Complete 15 Contracts
A new set of challenges will go live on May 15, 2024, with yet another reward up for grabs.