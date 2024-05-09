MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Atlas Kit

Burst your way to the top.

The JAK Atlas Kit is the latest aftermarket part to join the battlefields of MW3 and Warzone which submachine gun fans in particular will enjoy. It turns the AMR9 into a five-round burst weapon that is both deadly and accurate.

To add the conversion kit to your arsenal, you must complete any five of the Week 6 challenges listed below. There’s a separate set of quests tied to each mode, so you can work through them while playing your favorite playlists.

How to unlock the JAK Atlas Kit in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with Recommended Battle Rifles

Get 25 Operator Kills with Sights equipped to a Recommended SMG

Get 15 Operator Hipfire Kills with a Supressed Recommended SMG

Get 20 Operator Moving Kills while Aiming Down Sights with Recommended Battle Rifle

Get 15 Operator Quickscope Kills with the MCW

Get 25 Operator Kills with a Recommended Weapon set to Single Fire Mode

Get 15 Operator 1 Shot 1 Kills with a Suppressed KATT-AMR

Zombies

Get 200 Critical Kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle while Aiming Down Sight

Get 75 Mercenary Kills with a Recommended Sniper Rifle

Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle while Stamin-Up is active

Get 750 Zombie Kills with a Recommended SMG

Get 30 Shielded Soldier Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 5 Rapid Kills 20 times with Recommended Battle Rifle

Get 200 KIlls with a Recommended Pack-a-Punched SMG in the High Threat Zone

How to unlock the JAK Atlas Kit in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-West Region

In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 20 Loot Caches in the South-West Region

In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-East Region

In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 20 Loot Caches in the Central Region

Perform a Squad Assemble five times

Place in the top 10 five times

Complete 15 Contracts

A new set of challenges will go live on May 15, 2024, with yet another reward up for grabs.