Rumor: Marvel Cinematic Universe “Adjacent” Video Game In Development

So many questions right now on what Disney is doing different this time.

There is apparently a Marvel Cinematic Universe video game in development right now.

Disney hasn’t been that shy in making Marvel video games, but the MCU is a different question altogether. For example, Marvel Snap and the upcoming Marvel Rivals prominently feature the most popular characters in the MCU movies and shows, but they are not the same exact characters from that universe.

After Disney Interactive Studios launched Disney Infinity 2.0 in 2014 with the first Marvel toys-to-life characters coming to the platform, they stalled on how to properly utilize the franchise with its own game. Disney shared a desire to be careful with the reputation of the franchise, until they settled on a project.

Unfortunately, that project turned out to be Marvel’s Avengers, a 2020 title from Crystal Dynamics that performed in such a way that it led to Square Enix selling off the game studio to Embracer. Square Enix also published the much better received Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy from Eidos Montreal, but that better reception also came from the critics, and not in the form of unit sales.

According to AlexFromCC on Twitter, Disney has greenlit a new Marvel Cinematic Universe video game, alongside their plans for movies and TV shows that directly connect to the MCU, as well as Marvel Spotlight and animation programs that may or may not connect directly to the MCU.

So let’s be clear here. The MCU Adjacent video game isn’t likely to be Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra or Marvel’s Blade. As we have now seen, these games make versions of their Marvel characters who are definitely different than those we have seen in the MCU.

There is a possibility that this video game could be the Iron Man game that’s being developed by Motive. But if we consider the current MCU media timeline, the Ironheart show is in line to release in 2025. Motive didn’t announce an Ironheart video game, either. If this game isn’t going to show us a likeness of Robert Downey Junior, or feature movie versions of characters like Whiplash or Aldrich Killian, then it isn’t this game.

That certainly opens the floodgates on what this MCU game could possibly be. Is it another attempt at an Avengers game? Or will it be more tied up to the Multiverse, with Dr. Strange serving as the potential unifying character around it?

The big question this time, too, is which studio did Disney hire this time, and how will they make sure this one gets it right? When Disney decides to announce this game, we’ll know the answers to all of this and possibly more.