PS1-Inspired Survival Horror Title Crow Country Now Available

The game is 10% off on Steam to celebrate its release.

Last week, Gameranx sat down with Adam Vian, the Creative Director for SFB Games. The studio’s PS1-inspired survival horror game Crow Country has been a hot topic across the web leading up to its release today, May 9, and players can now snag the terrifying title on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Crow Country follows Mara Forest, “a young woman determined to understand why the mysterious Edward Crow closed his famed amusement park and how exactly he vanished.

“Managing limited resources, you’ll need to survive against the mysterious monsters that stalk the eerie tranquility of Crow Country, and overcome the many puzzles and challenges that stand between you and a most disturbing enigma,” reads a description of the game by publisher Neonhive.

Players have the option to control Mara with classic ‘tank controls’ similar to those found in early Resident Evil games, or a more modern control system. The game also includes an Exploration mode, which allows players to explore with the full story intact without any enemies or combat to speak of–perfect for those who can’t stand jump scares or other haunts.

“Hunt for clues, encounter curious characters, and immerse yourself in a handcrafted, richly atmospheric game-world evocative of late ’90s pre-rendered graphics (move the camera and you’ll find it’s actually 3D!),” the game’s description reads.

“This project has been a real labor of love for us, so we’re beyond excited to finally let people enjoy all that Crow Country has to offer,” Vian said. “Personally, I’m so curious to see how it goes. I want to know which puzzles you enjoyed, which moments scared you, what rank you get, which bonuses you unlock. I think I’ll be glued to YouTube and Twitch for a while.”

Crow Country is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam.