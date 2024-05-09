Are Three Pokemon Games Already In The Works For Switch Successor?

Questions about the Nintendo Switch 2, or the Switch Successor, however you want to call it, are piling up now more than ever, thanks to the recent financial briefing that Nintendo held this week. President Shuntaro Furukawa not only dropped the latest sales numbers of the Switch and its games but highlighted how, within the next fiscal year, they would release more information about the Switch successor, which inevitably means there will be more insights into the games that are coming for it. That was all the internet needed to start spreading rumors, including about the Pokemon franchise and its entries on the new system.

Enter Centro Leaks. They’re a team that has dropped many rumors and leaks in the past, and they have a “source” that notes that not one, not two, but THREE Pokemon titles are apparently on the way to the Switch 2 system. While their leaker didn’t reveal all that the games would be, they did say that one was “that” title, which most assume is a reference to Gen 10.

NEW LEAK:



Our well known Pokémon leaker claims that 3 Pokémon projects have already been greenlit for the Switch successor. pic.twitter.com/SikqT8ZcKA — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) May 7, 2024

Let’s start with that one, shall we? That is the safest bet imaginable for the Switch 2 for the most basic of reasons: sales. Gen 9 was a huge success of the Switch and is tied for the biggest launch in Nintendo’s entire history! It sold 10 million units in three days, which is incredible. Both titles have sold well over 25 million units combined, so hearing that Gen 10 is coming is a safe bet.

Fans hope that the titles are of a higher quality than Gen 9 regarding the number of bugs within them.

Stepping away from that, what are the other two titles that are likely to arrive? A possible “safe bet” is the long-rumored Gen V remakes. The Switch had a set of remakes for Gen IV, which were big successes on the Switch. There were even rumors at one point that Gen V would get made for the Switch, but those turned out to be wrong.

So, them “getting ahead of the game” to try and make the next remake before the next system is even announced might be a good move.

The third game is the “wild card” in this situation. Why? Because given the expansiveness of the Pokemon franchise, it could be anything. If we were to place a bet, we’d wager that they might be working on porting Pokemon Legends ZA to the new system so that the game can get even more sales and help drive people to the next console.