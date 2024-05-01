The Pokemon Company Has Announced A Brand New Subsidiary

Recently, there was a leak from Serebii talking about The Pokemon Company opening up a new subsidiary which follows Pokemon Works that happened in March. The main reasons being the new Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket that is underway after being announced during the recent Pokemon Presents showcase.

The new subsidiary will be called Pokemon Card D Studio LTD, which is now offically profounded by The Pokemon Company, and DeNA Co – which is behind Pokemon Masters EX according to VCG. This game was a huge sucess since its release in 2019 on mobile devices. However, Pokemon GO is always going to have a lot more success then the other Pokemon mobile games.

The new digital Trading Card Game for Pokemon is set to release on iOS and Android in 2024, but so far we don’t know what month this new game will be releasing for us. While we would assume that the new mobile game will be free to play, it is also uncertain. Players will get two packs of digital cards daily for free though, which seemingly suggests there will be in-game purchases of more cards after that point.

Again, we don’t know when the game will release but we know it will be this year that we get this new trading card mobile game which is super exciting. We don’t know if cards will be tradeable or sellable, but hopefully we will learn about that soon. Stay tuned for further information about Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket.