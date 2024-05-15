PlayStation Plus May Lineup Announced

The official PlayStation Blog has posted a plethora of new games being added to the PlayStation Plus game catalog this month for Extra and Premium subscribers, including new additions to the Classics Catalog.

All titles will be available starting May 21.

The games include:

Cat Quest (PlayStation 4)

Cat Quest II (PlayStation 4)

Crime Boss: Rockay City (PlayStation 5)

DECEIVE INC. (PlayStation 5)

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (PlayStation 4)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PlayStation 4)

The Settlers: New Allies (PlayStation 4)

The Sims 4 City Living (PlayStation 4)

Stranded: Alien Dawn (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

Watch Dogs (PlayStation 4)

New additions to the Classics Catalog include:

2Xtreme (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

G-Police (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

Worms Pinball (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

While games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Watch Dogs need no introduction, DECEIVE INC. has largely flown under the radar. Boasting a 9/10 Steam rating, the first-person shooter has seen praise for its stealth elements and creative style.

“Go undercover as the world’s greatest secret agents in this multiplayer game of social stealth and subterfuge. Disguise yourself as anyone to blend into the crowd, deploy high-tech gadgets to gain the upper hand, and extract the package before the competition takes it for themselves,” the game’s description reads.

Players who haven’t downloaded Horizon Zero Dawn may want to do so now, as the triple-A title is leaving the PlayStation Plus service later this month. Additional titles will also be removed to make way for new content, but Sony hasn’t made it clear which games are getting the boot.