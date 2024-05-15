Assassin’s Creed Shadows Cinematic Trailer Revealed

Set in feudal Japan, the game is out within the next year.

On Monday, Ubisoft officially announced that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the true name of Assassin’s Creed Codename Red, first announced in 2022. The company also teased a cinematic trailer to show off the upcoming mainline open-world title set in feudal Japan, which has just been released this morning.

Check out the nearly four-minute-long cinematic trailer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows below:

The game will be released on November 15. DLC plans have also been leaked, with details to come. Preorders are now open.

Along with Assassin’s Creed Shadows, five more series entries are planned as part of the franchise’s roadmap as detailed in September 2022.

The last entry in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, was released in October 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. A mobile version is scheduled to release on iOS in early 2024. Smaller in scale than other recent titles in the franchise, Mirage aimed to return to the series’ roots with a heavy focus on parkour and stealth rather than more complex role-playing elements.

Since the start of the franchise in 2007, Assassin’s Creed games have sold over 200 million copies worldwide, making it Ubisoft’s best-selling franchise and one of the highest-selling video game franchises of all time. A live-action film based on the series starring Michael Fassbender and Jeremy Irons was released in 2016.

