Star Wars Outlaws Team Discuss Creating A New World To Explore

When you’re making a new entity within an established universe, one of the key things that many developers strive to do is make something familiar while also implementing new places and elements for gamers to try out. With Star Wars Outlaws, multiple places will be familiar to long-time fans and even casual ones. You’ll be able to go to Tatooine like never before, visit other previously explored worlds, and even mess with the Empire on their Star Destroyers. However, the game is good about making new worlds and even moons for Kay Vess to check out, and one such moon is called Toshara.

ComicBook.comhad the ability to try the game hands-on, and they asked about Toshara and what it was like for Massive Entertainment to create it, and what the process was to make it happen. One of the game’s directors, Benedikt Podlesnigg, answered that by stating:

“So, creating a planet that is completely distinct from everything that we’ve seen was very interesting because in Star Wars, there are many planets. It’s a big galaxy. We have already seen a lot, so the first thing was ‘What do we want it to look like? What is the biome?’ Star Wars planets usually have just a single biome, but for a game, we wanted to push it a little more to have more variety. So we’re looking at ‘What could we do?’ and one thing that we honed into was the savannah, and especially the African Savannah which was fairly untouched, and it gave us the freedom to add an exotic element onto it.”

The director noted that this was something they had “never seen” before within a game and that the views and topography of the place were truly special. If that’s true, Star Wars Outlaws will be fun to explore, especially since the team previously noted in a different interview that it would take multiple minutes to go from one side of a “planet zone” to the other and that there would be many things within it to keep you occupied.

The biggest question about the game is how it will feel in the moment-to-moment gameplay. We’ve seen gameplay trailers before but in very controlled settings. Plus, we just learned that Kay Vess wouldn’t have a typical RPG leveling system or a skill tree to build herself up in. That means that things, just like this moon, will be quite different from what we’ve seen before in this franchise.