Fortnite: All Bug Types | Chapter 6 Season 4

Fortnite has moved on to the Shock ‘N Awesome season and the island is suffering a bug infestation. Before you drop into a Fortnite match, you’ll want to know your enemy by familiarizing yourself with the types of bugs you will come face-to-face with.

There are three types of bugs on the island, from small pesky critters, to larger threats. Below, you’ll find all the bugs you can expect to encounter as you play battle royale modes this season.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to Defeat The Queen Boss and get all Medallions | Fortnite: All Boons and How to get Them | Chapter 6 Season 4 | Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 6 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to Increase O.X.R. Rank | Fortnite: OG Season 5 Battle Pass Contents | Fortnite: How to Play Red Light, Green Light | Squid Grounds Reload | Fortnite: All Weapons and Items in Squid Grounds Reload | Fortnite: How to get Bruno Mars Skins | Fortnite: How to Increase Hero Rank | Fortnite: How to use Krypto Treats | Fortnite: All Hero Items and How to get Them | Chapter 6 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to fix Error Code 0 | LEGO Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen |

All bugs in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4

Swarmer

The Swarmer is the most common bug in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. Despite being the easiest bug to eliminate, Swarmers tend to team up to attack you in close quarters. Therefore, the best weapon to swat them away with is a submachine gun, or if you don’t want to waste your bullets, you can hit them with your pickaxe.

Bomber

Bombers step it up a level in terms of lethality compared to Swarmers. This type of bug burrows underground and pops up behind you, before letting loose a goop lob from a distance. If it hits you, your health will take a hit, so you may want to kill this pest before it can unleash its attack on you with a ranged weapon such as an assault rifle or mini gun.

Queen

The Queen is the biggest and most dangerous bug type and is considered a boss in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. To summon the Queen, you must destroy all Hive Stashes at the points of interest the Queen spawns at which are The Hive, Demon’s Domain, or Ranger’s Ruin. Hive Stashes appear as circular, glow orange, and an orange bar will be at the top of your screen, indicating how close you are to taking out all the Hive Stashes.

When the Queen spawns in, you will deal the most damage to it by shooting at the glowing part of the Queen’s neck. The creature will spit at you, make use of a body slam, and burrow underground to reposition and pop up in a different area, so make sure you’re staying on the move. The location in which you take out the Queen will depend on the medallion and Mythic weapon it will drop.

As the bug invasion continues to progress throughout Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, only time will tell if more bug types will make themselves at home on the island.