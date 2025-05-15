Fortnite: All Telephone Booth Locations

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 has brought new and existing mechanics to the battle royale. One of those returning items is telephone booths that are located across Fortnite.

Telephone booths have been on the island during a variety of seasons. This time, they are mostly found around Imperial Bases where they are most useful. Whether you want to sneak past the Stormtroopers or are completing a quest, this guide has all the details you need to know on tracking down a telephone booth in Fortnite.

Where to find telephone booths in Fortnite

There are ten telephone booths on the Fortnite map and they can be found at the following locations:

Northern part of the First Order Base

By the bridge that is north of Shining Span

By the bridge that is north of Magic Mosses

At the bridge that is on the west side of Pumped Power

On the edge of the body of water that is just northeast of Canyon Crossing

West of the multi-colored fields

West of Seaport City

Northwest of Outlaw Oasis

Southwest of Outlaw Oasis

Northern part of Vader Samurai’s Solitude

When you approach a telephone booth, you’ll be able to interact with it, which will see your character walk inside and jump out with a familiar look. That’s right, your character will wear an Imperial Stormtrooper Outfit as its disguise. This means you are able to bypass scanners and Stormtrooper NPCs will ignore you when you’re roaming around their various bases.

The disguise will remain equipped to your character until you begin firing a weapon or take damage. Only then will your true identity be revealed.

In addition, it’s useful to know the telephone booth locations in Fortnite because they feature in a weekly challenge. As soon as you use a telephone booth to don a disguise, you will be awarded 30,000 XP. Due to Chapter 6 Season 3 being a mini season, you’re going to need all the XP you can get to make it through the various pages of battle pass rewards.