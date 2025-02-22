Fortnite: All New Boons and How to get Them | Chapter 6 Season 2

The Fortnite Lawless season has brought an array of items to battle royale modes that are fit for a heist. One of those items is Boons and Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 has introduced a new set of Boons and a different way of obtaining them.

Last season, Boons could be found in Elemental Chests and dropped by taking down Demon Warriors. Also, Boons could be acquired through catching and returning a Sprite to a Sprite Shrine.

How to get Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

In Chapter 6 Season 2, Boons are only available in rare chests or to purchase at Black Markets using Dill Bits. That’s not all, as Boons will now remain in your inventory if you are eliminated and rebooted.

Here are all the new Boons in Chapter 6 Season 2, along with the buffs they provide once you pick them up.

Vulture Boon : Reveal where enemies are eliminated on the map for a short time.

: Reveal where enemies are eliminated on the map for a short time. Gold Rush Boon : Opening or destroying Chests grants Gold Rush.

: Opening or destroying Chests grants Gold Rush. Adrenaline Rush Boon : Gain the Slap effect (short-term unlimited Energy regen) upon mantling, hurdling, and wall jumping.

: Gain the Slap effect (short-term unlimited Energy regen) upon mantling, hurdling, and wall jumping. Gold Ammo Boon : Gain ammo when picking up Bars.

: Gain ammo when picking up Bars. Greed Boon: Find extra Bars from eliminations and opening containers.

As you can see, most Boons grant benefits related to Gold Bars. The most powerful options here are undoubtedly the Vulture and Adrenaline Rush Boons. Pinging dead players will give you an idea where the enemies are that just got the kill, while opportunities for energy regeneration are always useful.

To get the Dill Bits you need to purchase Boons, you must crack open the vaults around the island or on the moving train using Thermite. Vaults are at Crime City, Seaport City, Masked Meadows, and Lonewolf Lair. Inside, you will find Dill Bits behind a glass case which you can interact with to steal the valuable coin.

Dill Bits can be spent at three Black Market locations, with the first being inside the tallest mountain that is north of Crime City. There’s another near the colorful fields that are south of Seaport City, on the bottom floor of a garage building that has a Reboot Van parked by it. The third and final Black Market can be found south of Magic Mosses, on the bottom floor of a dark wooden building.