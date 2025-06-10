Fortnite: How to Defeat Kor Boss

Supernova Academy has opened its doors in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. The season lets you take on the role of a superhero with futuristic points of interest to navigate, a themed battle pass, and Hero items that grant you special abilities. A superhero’s job is to save the day and your bravery is required in battle royale modes. Kor is an evil force and you can challenge this boss in your next Fortnite match.

Kor is Daigo’s lieutenant, boasting high damage from her Mythic Deadeye DMR, while being agile. Compared to Daigo, Kor is more difficult to wipe out, but your efforts will be rewarded.

More Fortnite guides

How to find and defeat Kor in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

Kor can be found on the floating island which spawns during the fourth circle of a battle royale match. She teleports across all three of the land masses that make up the floating island, so don’t let her out of your sight. Typically, she positions herself on the high ground, taking shots at you with her Mythic DMR. Make sure you have a long range weapon and aim for the head to quickly deplete her health bar. From time to time, she will switch up her playstyle, deciding to get up close and personal before positioning herself on another vantage point.

Kor is also assisted by demon guards that will spawn on you, adding another threat to be aware of. Luckily, there are various trees and structures dotted around the floating island that you can use to your advantage.

After coming out victorious in this long-fought battle, you’ll be rewarded with the Mythic Kor’s Deadeye DMR and the Shrouded Striker Medallion. This particular Medallion grants invisibility when you sprint jump. What’s more, it allows you to sprint jump farther, faster, and higher. As always, holding a Medallion in your inventory marks your position on the map for all to see. The more Medallions you have, the more precise the circular radius will be.

Depending on where Kor’s body is when eliminated, there’s a chance that her loot can drop from the island onto the ground below. The Medallion icon will be on your minimap, giving you an indication of where the loot is.