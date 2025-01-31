Fortnite: All OG Season 2 Pass Cosmetics

Fortnite OG players can now relive Season 2, from its points of interest, to weapons, and cosmetics acquired through the OG pass. The OG pass brings a whole host of new rewards that are both stylish and nostalgic.

The skins that make up the OG battle pass are inspired by the original Season 2, but with an updated look. There is a remixed version of Cuddle Team Leader, a modern Sparkle Specialist, along with a revamped look for the Black Knight.

Refresh and rewind

The OG pass costs 1,000 V-Bucks and contains 45 rewards. Here are all the cosmetics that players can unlock through purchasing the OG pass, or working through the free tiers on each page.

Page 1

Sparkle Diva Outfit (included with OG pass purchase)

Diva’s Dancefloor Weapon Wrap

Diva’s Grin Spray (free tier)

Sparkling Soarer Glider

Diva Drop Contrail

Sparkling Star Pickaxe (free tier)

Star Banner Icon

Sparkle Satchel Back Bling

Page 2

Diva Fever Emote

Sparkle Stars Emoticon (free tier)

Disco Satchel Back Bling

Groovy Spray (free tier)

Disco Star Pickaxe

Sparkle Diva Loading Screen

Dancefloor Diva Outfit

Page 3

Cuddle Carvers Pickaxe

Heart Break Emoticon (free tier)

Cuddle Team Sierra Glider

Eyes of the Cuddle Team Spray

Polar Scabbard Back Bling

Tactical Heartbreak Weapon Wrap (free tier)

Cuddle Team Specialist Loading Screen

Cuddle Team Specialist Outfit

Page 4

Sparkle Satchel Back Bling

C.T.L Banner Icon (free tier)

Heart Chopper Emote

Polar Carvers Pickaxe (free tier)

R3booted Loading Screen

Cuddle Dropper Contrail

Polar Team Specialist Outfit

Page 5

Conqueror’s Claim Emote

Blackened Shield Back Bling

Dark Charger Glider (free tier)

Conqueror’s Stare Spray

Conqueror’s Charge Weapon Wrap

Knight Conqueror Loading Screen (free tier)

Conqueror’s Axe Pickaxe

Knight Conqueror Outfit

Page 6

Burnished Axe Pickaxe

War Banners Contrail (free tier)

Conqueror’s Crown Emoticon

Clash At Tilted Towers Loading Screen

Burnished Shield Back Bling

Banner Icon

Golden Conqueror Outfit

To progress through the OG pass, you simply need to earn XP. Notably, that XP doesn’t have to be earned in OG playlists, but any XP you rack up across all modes counts towards the OG pass.

The Fortnite OG Season 2 pass expires on March 25, 2025, so there’s plenty of time to add all the throwback cosmetics to your locker.