Fortnite: Where to Find an X-Wing

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is the start of the biggest Star Wars crossover the game has seen so far. The whole loot pool has been revamped to load your arsenal with blasters and lightsabers, there are Star Wars bosses to come up against, and a battle pass full of cosmetics that appear as if they came straight out of the Star Wars universe. It wouldn’t be a complete Star Wars experience without being able to board the iconic X-Wing. If you want to go and dominate the sky in your next match, learn where to find an X-Wing with this Fortnite guide.

Although a lot of players will want to fly an X-Wing for fun, there’s a challenge tied to the vehicle that asks you to destroy structures with X-Wing weapons. Therefore, knowing where to find an X-Wing is important for banking yourself extra XP towards the Chapter 6 Season 3 battle pass.

Mind your head

X-Wings are found in Resistance-controlled areas across the map, including the new Resistance Base and Outpost Enclave points of interest. They even spawn at the numerous Resistance Outposts which are located south of Flooded Frogs, northwest of Brutal Boxcars, and near The Bird restaurant that’s south of the Resistance Base.

Just like any other vehicle, approach an X-Wing and interact with it to pilot it. Its laser cannons make the X-Wing a strong option for dishing out the damage from above to enemy players and buildings. The X-Wing has 1,050 health on board, but when that health is depleted, it doesn’t mean the vehicle is out of the fight. When the health of the X-Wing reaches zero, it will be inactive for a moment while it recharges its health, and can then continue to be used to take to the skies.

The controls on the X-Wing are as follows:

Throttle Up

Throttle Down

Land (must be near the ground)

Boost

Fire

Free Look

Switch Seats

Exit (hold)

Toggle music on or off

Become the captain of your very own X-Wing until Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 ends on June 7, 2025.