Fortnite: When Does Winterfest 2024 Begin?

It’s been a busy year for Fortnite fans, but there’s more updates to come. The next major content drop will roll out Winterfest 2024, offering a range of free rewards to all players to get everyone ready for the holiday season. We’ve got all the details on when Winterfest 2024 will land in Fortnite and what the event could look like this time around.

The annual Winterfest celebration will kick off later than usual, but Fortnite fans haven’t been starved of new content. Of course, the launch of Chapter 6 transitioned players to a new era of Fortnite, while OG Season 1 permanently returned, and the LEGO experienced received brand new modes.

Wrap up warm for Winterfest!

Winterfest 2024 will begin on December 20, 2024, and conclude on January 7, 2025. Specific details on this year’s festivities are yet to be revealed, but it has been confirmed that the Winter Cabin will return. If we look back at previous years, we can take a guess at what Winterfest 2024 will look like

Usually, the Winter Cabin features gifts, one of which you can unwrap each day by simply logging into the game. These rewards are free and range from weapon wraps to sprays, and even a skin.

According to prominent Fortnite leaker, ShiinaBR, the developers are working on a Christmas Tree Guff skin which could be the free outfit for Winterfest 2024. The Christmas Tree skin comes decorated with baubles, colored lights, and a bell, complete by a Loot Llama decoration on the top of the tree outfit.

Additionally, Winter-themed weapons are expected to re-enter the battle royale loot pool. In the past, we have seen the Sneaky Snowmando, Presents, the Snowball Launcher, Snowy Flopper, and the Icy Grappler. To accompany the frosty weapons and consumables may be Christmas decorations, adding some festive cheer to the island.

With the beginning of Winterfest 2024 scheduled to be just days away, we can expect to see more than a teaser video from Epic Games sooner rather than later.