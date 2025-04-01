Fortnite: How to Complete April Fool’s Day Quests

On April 1, nothing is certain, but you can count on Fortnite to continue the tradition of rolling out April Fool’s Day quests. There are eight limited-time quests to work through that award XP upon completion.

Some of the requirements that make up this questline are more straightforward than others. As you’d expect, all the challenges go against the grain in terms of gameplay and what players are used to. After all, touching grass isn’t something gamers typically do.

How to complete April Fool’s Day quests in Fortnite

Here are all the challenges that are available to complete as part of the 2025 celebration:

Place anything but first – This quest completely goes against the singular objective of a battle royale game. Simply load into a battle royale match and do your worst to make sure you don’t get a victory royale.

Break open chests instead of searching them (3) – Use your pickaxe to break open three chests rather than interacting with them.

Touch grass (60) – Spend at least 60 seconds on grass in a match.

Drive safely on the road for 100 meters (100) – Keep the wheels of your vehicle on the road while you drive for at least 100 meters.

Land over here and over there (2) – Land at the Sakura Soccer Stadium that is situated to the northwest of Outlaw Oasis and the Overlook Lighthouse, northeast of the Shining Span bridge.

Find the coolest player on the island (1) – Look in a mirror and see your reflection. Mirrors can be found in the bathroom of most houses.

Collect non-fish from fishing (1) – Visit a fishing spot and catch anything but fish. It's possible to catch weapons, ammo, and healing items.

Survive seconds before collecting any weapons in a match (120) – When you first land, don't pick up any weapons for 120 seconds. It's recommended that you land at a secluded location while you are in this defenseless state.

Completing each quest awards you with 2,000 XP, while there are bonus goals as you work your way through the list.

Complete one April Fool’s Day quest – 10,000 XP

Complete three April Fool's Day quests – 10,000 XP

Complete five April Fool's Day quests – 10,000 XP

This questline isn’t sticking around for long, expiring on April 2, 2025 at 7am ET.